From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Juneteenth Celebration and Mutual Aid Fundraiser
Date:
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
SubRosa Community Space
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Come out to the Juneteenth celebration and mutual aid fundraiser at Subrosa on Wednesday, June 19th from 10am-3pm! Entry is donation based and all proceeds go to mutual aid projects in DRC, Sudan, and Haiti! There will be teach ins, music, food, vendors, art, screen printing, healing circles, and body work. If you are interested in volunteering or vending for this event, please reach out!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C8PnRxnOaFF/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jun 15, 2024 10:35AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network