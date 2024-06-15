Juneteenth Celebration and Mutual Aid Fundraiser

Date:

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

SubRosa Community Space

Location Details:

SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz

Come out to the Juneteenth celebration and mutual aid fundraiser at Subrosa on Wednesday, June 19th from 10am-3pm! Entry is donation based and all proceeds go to mutual aid projects in DRC, Sudan, and Haiti! There will be teach ins, music, food, vendors, art, screen printing, healing circles, and body work. If you are interested in volunteering or vending for this event, please reach out!