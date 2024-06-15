top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine California East Bay Santa Cruz

Operation Campus Flood - pamphlet now available

by marilyn's daughters
Sat, Jun 15, 2024 12:00AM
Pamphlet version of a Call to Action that has been circulating in the Bay Area. Screen reading and print-ready versions now available for download
cover of pamphlet
original image (1220x1582)
Operation Campus Flood is a pamphlet that features a call to action to FLOOD the Bay Area university campuses in solidarity with Palestine and all facing genocides perpetuated by the U.$. university systems -- and by extension the Amerikkkan and Zionist settler states.

two download links below:
screen reading version - single page for easy scrolling
print-ready version - (imposed, print double sided, short-edge bind)
§screen reading version
by marilyn's daughters
Sat, Jun 15, 2024 12:00AM
campus_flood_-_screen_reader.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (6.7MB)
§print-ready version
by marilyn's daughters
Sat, Jun 15, 2024 12:00AM
campus_flood_-_printing_version.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (6.9MB)
