Operation Campus Flood - pamphlet now available by marilyn's daughters

Pamphlet version of a Call to Action that has been circulating in the Bay Area. Screen reading and print-ready versions now available for download

Operation Campus Flood is a pamphlet that features a call to action to FLOOD the Bay Area university campuses in solidarity with Palestine and all facing genocides perpetuated by the U.$. university systems -- and by extension the Amerikkkan and Zionist settler states.



two download links below:

screen reading version - single page for easy scrolling

print-ready version - (imposed, print double sided, short-edge bind)

