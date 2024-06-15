From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine California East Bay Santa Cruz Indymedia U.S. Anti-War Education & Student Activism Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons Racial Justice
Operation Campus Flood - pamphlet now available
Pamphlet version of a Call to Action that has been circulating in the Bay Area. Screen reading and print-ready versions now available for download
Operation Campus Flood is a pamphlet that features a call to action to FLOOD the Bay Area university campuses in solidarity with Palestine and all facing genocides perpetuated by the U.$. university systems -- and by extension the Amerikkkan and Zionist settler states.
two download links below:
screen reading version - single page for easy scrolling
print-ready version - (imposed, print double sided, short-edge bind)
two download links below:
screen reading version - single page for easy scrolling
print-ready version - (imposed, print double sided, short-edge bind)
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network