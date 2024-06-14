General contractor for Cop Campus has main office vandalized by Some anarchists

Overra, the general contractor for Cop Campus in San Pablo, had their main office vandalized

A copy of an email send to the CEO, Owner, and Project Manager of Overra:





Dear, Carl Overaa, Christopher Manning, Ken Brumbaugh, Emily Setoudeh, last night we vandalized the main office of Overra located at 200 Parr blvd in Richmond. We did this in protest of the contract you hold with the City of San Pablo to build a new police training facility.



We committed this act as a simple reminder that you will be met with resistance at every step along the path to fulfill the contract to build Cop Campus. You have assets spread throughout the Bay Area, if you value them, you'll drop the contract. This can be the end, or just the beginning. The choice is yours.



Against Police, Against Prisons

For Anarchy, Dignity, and Liberation





