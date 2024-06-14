Reflections on Student Movements: From the Vietnam War to the Assault on Gaza

Date:

Friday, June 28, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Location Details:

Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 939355

Free and open to the public. Doors open 6:30 pm.



Student protesters have historically played a pivotal role during times of sociopolitical crises. Dr. Sharat G. Lin will explore the legacy of campus activism from the Vietnam War protests to the contemporary responses to the war on Gaza. Learn how these and other movements have shaped public discourse, influenced policy, and championed global solidarity.



Sharat G. Lin, PhD is a political economist at the San José Peace and Justice Center. He writes and lectures on global political power, social movements, and human rights issues. He is also affiliated with the Initiative for Equality and Human Agenda, and is a movement artist.



More information: 831-899-7322



Sponsored by the Peace Coalition of Monterey County; Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, Monterey County Branch; Veterans For Peace Monterey County Chapter 46; San Jose Peace and Justice Center, and Human Agenda. Hosted by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center.



