top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/23/2024
East Bay Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Drop the Charges on the Uhuru 3

Drop the Charges on the Uhuru 3
original image (327x505)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Solidarity Movement
Email:
Phone:
510-295-7834
Location Details:
Hybrid Event: Humanist Hall, 390 - 27th Street (between Broadway & Telegraph), Oakland

Register at http://www.tinyurl.com/uhuru3oakland
Featuring Chairman Omali Yeshitela, Co-founder & leader of the African People's Socialist Party and the Uhuru Movement.

Known as the Uhuru 3, Omali Yeshitela, Penny Hess and Jesse Nevel face up to 15 years in prison for exercising free speech to advocate for Black liberation, reparations and an end to colonialism!

Sponsored by the Uhuru Solidarity Movement, http://www.uhurusolidarity.org
For more info, see http://www.handsoffuhuru.org
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/uhuru3oakland
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 14, 2024 1:14PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code