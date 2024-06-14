From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Drop the Charges on the Uhuru 3
Date:
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Solidarity Movement
Email:
Phone:
510-295-7834
Location Details:
Hybrid Event: Humanist Hall, 390 - 27th Street (between Broadway & Telegraph), Oakland
Register at http://www.tinyurl.com/uhuru3oakland
Register at http://www.tinyurl.com/uhuru3oakland
Featuring Chairman Omali Yeshitela, Co-founder & leader of the African People's Socialist Party and the Uhuru Movement.
Known as the Uhuru 3, Omali Yeshitela, Penny Hess and Jesse Nevel face up to 15 years in prison for exercising free speech to advocate for Black liberation, reparations and an end to colonialism!
Sponsored by the Uhuru Solidarity Movement, http://www.uhurusolidarity.org
For more info, see http://www.handsoffuhuru.org
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/uhuru3oakland
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 14, 2024 1:14PM
