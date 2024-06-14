top
U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Racial Justice

Remembering Klee, For The People

by Shannonlynn Chester
Fri, Jun 14, 2024 10:57AM
At this stronghold for the people in Flagstaff, Arizona, Shannonlynn Chester is packing up the gifts of love and survival, following the passing of Dine' Klee Benally.
At this stronghold for the people in Flagstaff, Arizona, Shannonlynn Chester is packing up the gifts of love and survival, following the ...
Remembering Klee, For The People

By Shannonlynn Chester, Dine', Censored News, June 14, 2024

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona -- In February, a local publication ran a piece on Klee that said "RAGE. In Beauty". But sometimes the world didn't see him (or any of us associated with him) that way. His way of "raging in beauty" didn't fit into what society saw as normal or peaceful at all, but I'm reminded today that Klee saw beauty in everything. If it didn't exist in something, he did something about it, he spoke the truth on it. He was someone who lived and breathed beauty, love, kinship, respect ... he embodied hózhó -- we should all be like that.

I'm one of three still here at Taala Hooghan Infoshop. I'm still holding it down, I've been here consistently since January. There are times I have to take a one or two week break, as it's exhausting "work" ... not just physically, but emotionally and mentally as well.

Most days I can just be here on autopilot -- cleaning, organizing and packing but some days are different ... because I come across things and will reminisce about everything we've done here in the name of mutual aid. I've spent 4 years here, I know every crack in the floor, every hole in the wall. Ever since Klee joined the ancestors, it hasn't been easy to be here but most times it is healing and has just become part of my grieving process, I guess.

Some days unsheltered relatives come by and I have to tell them that we're shutting down. Every so often someone will come by asking for Klee, sometimes just describing him -- saying that he helped them years ago and they want to thank him. I'm still having to break the news to others here and there. There's been a lot of tears shed outside in the parking lot ... from that we gain strength and resilience and speak affirmations to do better. And be better.

I'm finally getting down to the last of the supplies that we were distributing as Kinlani Mutual Aid and Diné Healers Relief (as part of a larger collective and network we started called Indigenous Mutual Aid). Along with the help of a few individuals, I've been making sure it's all getting back into the community somehow, because everything here has always been for the people.
----
Thank you Shannonlynn for sharing your memories, and the good work that you did with Klee, and continue to do. -- Brenda, Censored News

"a true revolutionary is guided by great feelings of love" -- Che

Klee published his book, "No Spiritual Surrender: Indigenous Anarchy in Defense of the Sacred," shortly before he passed in December, leaving us too soon.
Order Klee's book:
https://detritusbooks.com/products/no-spiritual-surrender-indigenous-anarchy-in-defense-of-the-sacred
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/06/rem...

by Shannonlynn Chester
Fri, Jun 14, 2024 10:57AM

Taala Hooghan in Flagstaff, Arizona, became a haven and stronghold where Klee Benally, Dine', and the team distributed truckloads of food in the region during the spread of the virus, and they fed the unsheltered with home cooked meals, giving out blankets and supplies. -- Censored News, Photo by Shannonlynn Chester
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/06/rem...

by Shannonlynn Chester
Fri, Jun 14, 2024 10:57AM

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/06/rem...

by Shannonlynn Chester
Fri, Jun 14, 2024 10:57AM

original image (621x592)
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/06/rem...

by Shannonlynn Chester
Fri, Jun 14, 2024 10:57AM

original image (579x594)
During the rapid spread of COVID-19, Klee Benally and the team at Kinlani Mutual Aid, based in Flagstaff, Arizona, sanitized and delivered food and supplies throughout the Navajo and Hopi region. Klee shared this photo with Censored News in May, 2020, during a delivery to a hogan on Black Mesa on the Navajo Nation.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/06/rem...
