June 22nd, 3-5pm15th Annual "Fallen Heroes, Rising Stars: A Juneteenth Celebration Through Dance"'VIDEO: https://vimeo.com/439472570 We're celebrating our community's strength, resilience, self-empowerment, and joy! We hit 15 years, y'all!! Time to celebrate!All-stars of the dance world come together to celebrate dance, music & American history. Former soloists with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, & over 40 Broadway shows, perform beautifully crafted pieces to honor the legacy of DMX, Little Richard, Harry Belafonte, Nina Simone & Maya Angelou. Using dance and music to teach and celebrate Black history, the power of dancers in their 50's uplift, inspire, and create a beautiful healing space for us to see ourselves and see each other.Please come celebrate our ancestors' strength on whose shoulders we stand, as we continue to make a way for the next generations. All are welcome to share this joy!ALL EVENTS FREE!1) JUNETEENTH PERFORMANCESaturday June 22nd, 3-5 PM2) FAMILY-FRIENDLY COMMUNITY CLASSES & EVENTSThursday- Saturday Juneteenth Weekend3) ARTS & WELLNESS CLASSES & WORKSHOPS.June, July & August (See schedule at GrownWomenDance.org)Dancer: Karah Abiog, Photo by Robbie SweenyPresented by Grown Women Dance Collective.