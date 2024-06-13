From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fallen Heroes, Rising Stars: A Juneteenth Celebration Through Dance
Date:
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Grown Women Dance Collective
Location Details:
Live performance: 9th St. between Broadway & Washington in Oakland
Free Community Classes & Workshops: In-Person at 494 9th St., Oakland and Online at GrownWomenDance.org
June 22nd, 3-5pm
15th Annual "Fallen Heroes, Rising Stars: A Juneteenth Celebration Through Dance"'
VIDEO: https://vimeo.com/439472570
We're celebrating our community's strength, resilience, self-empowerment, and joy! We hit 15 years, y'all!! Time to celebrate!
All-stars of the dance world come together to celebrate dance, music & American history. Former soloists with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, & over 40 Broadway shows, perform beautifully crafted pieces to honor the legacy of DMX, Little Richard, Harry Belafonte, Nina Simone & Maya Angelou. Using dance and music to teach and celebrate Black history, the power of dancers in their 50's uplift, inspire, and create a beautiful healing space for us to see ourselves and see each other.
Please come celebrate our ancestors' strength on whose shoulders we stand, as we continue to make a way for the next generations. All are welcome to share this joy!
ALL EVENTS FREE!
1) JUNETEENTH PERFORMANCE
Saturday June 22nd, 3-5 PM
2) FAMILY-FRIENDLY COMMUNITY CLASSES & EVENTS
Thursday- Saturday Juneteenth Weekend
3) ARTS & WELLNESS CLASSES & WORKSHOPS.
June, July & August (See schedule at GrownWomenDance.org)
Dancer: Karah Abiog, Photo by Robbie Sweeny
Presented by Grown Women Dance Collective.
For more information: http://www.GrownWomenDance.org
