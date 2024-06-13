top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/22/2024
East Bay Racial Justice

Fallen Heroes, Rising Stars: A Juneteenth Celebration Through Dance

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Grown Women Dance Collective
Location Details:
Live performance: 9th St. between Broadway & Washington in Oakland
Free Community Classes & Workshops: In-Person at 494 9th St., Oakland and Online at GrownWomenDance.org
June 22nd, 3-5pm

15th Annual "Fallen Heroes, Rising Stars: A Juneteenth Celebration Through Dance"'

VIDEO: https://vimeo.com/439472570

We're celebrating our community's strength, resilience, self-empowerment, and joy! We hit 15 years, y'all!! Time to celebrate!

All-stars of the dance world come together to celebrate dance, music & American history. Former soloists with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, & over 40 Broadway shows, perform beautifully crafted pieces to honor the legacy of DMX, Little Richard, Harry Belafonte, Nina Simone & Maya Angelou. Using dance and music to teach and celebrate Black history, the power of dancers in their 50's uplift, inspire, and create a beautiful healing space for us to see ourselves and see each other.

Please come celebrate our ancestors' strength on whose shoulders we stand, as we continue to make a way for the next generations. All are welcome to share this joy!

ALL EVENTS FREE!

1) JUNETEENTH PERFORMANCE
Saturday June 22nd, 3-5 PM

2) FAMILY-FRIENDLY COMMUNITY CLASSES & EVENTS
Thursday- Saturday Juneteenth Weekend

3) ARTS & WELLNESS CLASSES & WORKSHOPS.
June, July & August (See schedule at GrownWomenDance.org)


Dancer: Karah Abiog, Photo by Robbie Sweeny


Presented by Grown Women Dance Collective.
For more information: http://www.GrownWomenDance.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 13, 2024 4:22PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code