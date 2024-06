UCLA Students Were Attacked Last Night So We Retaliated With a Firebomb on UCB Campus by student intifada

NOT SURE WHAT BUILDING IT EVEN WAS. HONESTLY DONT REALLY CARE. EVERY SINGLE BUILDING ON THE UC BERKELEY CAMPUS DESERVES TO BE INCINERATED FOLLOWING THE UC SYSTEM'S TREATMENT OF STUDENT PROTESTORS. LAST NIGHT THEY ATTACKED A YOUNG WOMAN STUDENT WHO WAS SPEAKING HER MIND ON A MEGAPHONE. SO WE UNLOADED A FIREBOMB ON THE SIDE OF A CAMPUS BUILDING. THE FLAME WAS BIG AND SPREAD ACROSS THE TREES AND BUSHES ON THE SIDE OF A BUILDING.



LONG LIVE THE STUDENT INTIFADA FOR PALESTINE LIBERATION



STOP THE GENOCIDE NOW



UC SYSTEM MUST DIVEST FROM ISRAEL OR FACE OUR WRATH OF REVENGE



BLESSED IS THE FLAME