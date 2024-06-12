From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Report Back from the Occupied West Bank
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Speaker
San José Against War
Front of De Anza College Library, Fountain of Tales
21250 Stevens Creek Blvd.
Cupertino, CA 95014
Hear eyewitness accounts from activists recently back from Palestine, where they worked to deter and document extreme settler violence against Palestinians.
Free event
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 12, 2024 11:26PM
