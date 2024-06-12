top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism LGBTI / Queer

Queer As In Intifada

Meet at Castro and Market in SF
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Gay Shame, Drag Artists for Palestine, QUIT!
Location Details:
Meet at Castro and Market in SF
Join Drag Artists for Palestine, QUIT!, GAY SHAME and friends for an anti-imperialist trans/queer celebration of resistance.

Sunday June 23, 2PM (sharp)
Castro/ Market in SF

🌸 bring blank shirts or other stuff to print as @b.a.a.a.g will be printing at the end of the march 🌺

For decades SF Pride has waged a war against collective liberation in the name of corporate power. A rainbow celebration of global genocide, it’s now a parade for our oppressors.

From Mayor London Breed, Matt Dorsey, and Scott Wiener’s hate for the unhoused, Manny Yekutiel’s Nakba denial, Google’s apartheid architecture spanning the Bay to occupied Palestine, and Apple’s war profiteering in Congo, to DA Brooke Jenkins’ cover up of Banko Brown’s murder, and Chevron’s scorching of the whole earth, this is not our legacy, these are our enemies.

There is nothing to be reclaimed from Pride, it must be abolished.

Honor the boycott of SF Pride, Civic Joy Fund events and Manny’s. 💜

Mask up and bring friends, lovers, enemies, free stuff to give away, zines, food, signs, banners, noise makers, anger, rage, love, and more! 🏴
For more information: http://Gay shame.net
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 12, 2024 8:05PM
