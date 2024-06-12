WorkWeek this week presents On SEIU 1021 SF Mayoral Meeting, IBT AI Fascism & The Heat Wave, Kamala Harris Charged With Genocide & Argentina Fascist President Milei & Working Class

WorkWeek On SEIU 1021 SF Mayoral Meeting, IBT AI Fascism & The Heat Wave, Kamala Harris Charged With Genocide & Argentina Fascist President Milei & Working ClassWorkWeek On SF SEIU 1021 Mayoral Meeting Workers Speakout, IBT AI & FascismWorkWeek covers the San Francisco SEIU 1021 mayoral meeting and the workers and community people outside the meeting speaking out about the issues. we go to a SEIU 1021 San Francisco mayoral event and speak from workers and community members who were outside the meeting.We interviewed one of the candidates for mayor Ahsha Safaí about the termination by the City and Mayor London Breed of over 1100 city workers who refused to take the vaccine during covid.We also discussed the growing privatization of public services and the use of non-profit organizations to undermine public services. The growing corruption scandal in San Francisco City government was discussed by union members and City workers who had been terminated by the city.Next we interview International Teamsters Vice President John Palmer about the existential threat of AI to Teamsters at UPS and other workers in logistics and the entire working class. He introduced a proposal for the IBT to begin to do research and education in the membership about this growing threat. After the contract 20,000 UPS members were laid off.He also discusses the 90th anniversary of the 1934 Minneapolis Teamster strike and how organizing was done in the 1930’sWorkWeekWorkWeek On VP Kamala Harris Charged With Genocide In SF & Argentina Fascist Milei Threatens Workers Party & Working ClassOn WorkWeek on this show we cover the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris to the San Francisco Mission District for a fundraising dinner. She was met with people opposing the genocide in Gaza who accused her and President Biden of being guilty along with Israel of the genocide and war crimes.Next we cover the growing class struggle and economic political crisis in Argentina with the election of the fascist government of Javier Milei. We interview a deputy in the Buenos Aires legislature Guillermo who is also a professor at the University of Buenos Aires and a leader of the Workers Party in Argentina.WorkWeek