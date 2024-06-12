top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers

WorkWeek on SEIU 1021 SF Mayoral Meeting, IBT AI Fascism & The Heat Wave, Kamala Harris

by WorkWeek
Wed, Jun 12, 2024 4:24PM
WorkWeek this week presents On SEIU 1021 SF Mayoral Meeting, IBT AI Fascism & The Heat Wave, Kamala Harris Charged With Genocide & Argentina Fascist President Milei & Working Class
This is the 90th anniversary of the Minneapolis Teamster General Strike
original image (764x600)
WorkWeek On SEIU 1021 SF Mayoral Meeting, IBT AI Fascism & The Heat Wave, Kamala Harris Charged With Genocide & Argentina Fascist President Milei & Working Class

WorkWeek On SF SEIU 1021 Mayoral Meeting Workers Speakout, IBT AI & Fascism

WorkWeek covers the San Francisco SEIU 1021 mayoral meeting and the workers and community people outside the meeting speaking out about the issues. we go to a SEIU 1021 San Francisco mayoral event and speak from workers and community members who were outside the meeting.

We interviewed one of the candidates for mayor Ahsha Safaí about the termination by the City and Mayor London Breed of over 1100 city workers who refused to take the vaccine during covid.

We also discussed the growing privatization of public services and the use of non-profit organizations to undermine public services. The growing corruption scandal in San Francisco City government was discussed by union members and City workers who had been terminated by the city.

Next we interview International Teamsters Vice President John Palmer about the existential threat of AI to Teamsters at UPS and other workers in logistics and the entire working class. He introduced a proposal for the IBT to begin to do research and education in the membership about this growing threat. After the contract 20,000 UPS members were laid off.

He also discusses the 90th anniversary of the 1934 Minneapolis Teamster strike and how organizing was done in the 1930’s

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio


WorkWeek On VP Kamala Harris Charged With Genocide In SF & Argentina Fascist Milei Threatens Workers Party & Working Class

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6-13-24-vp-kamala-harris-charged-with-genocide-in-sf-argentina-fascist-melei

On WorkWeek on this show we cover the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris to the San Francisco Mission District for a fundraising dinner. She was met with people opposing the genocide in Gaza who accused her and President Biden of being guilty along with Israel of the genocide and war crimes.

Next we cover the growing class struggle and economic political crisis in Argentina with the election of the fascist government of Javier Milei. We interview a deputy in the Buenos Aires legislature Guillermo who is also a professor at the University of Buenos Aires and a leader of the Workers Party in Argentina.

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
For more information: https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6...
§Kamala Harris How Many Kids Have You Killed Today?
by WorkWeek
Wed, Jun 12, 2024 4:24PM
sm_harris_kamala_protest_genocide.jpg
original image (3922x2226)
San Francisco activists rallied against Vice President Kamala Harris for support for the genocide in Gaza by her and Biden's support for more military funding to Israeli.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$35.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code