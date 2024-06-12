American Indian Genocide Museum is Honoree in Houston for Ethnic Cleansing Exhibit by Brenda Norrell

Steven Melendez, Northern Paiute from Nevada, and Cheryl Melendez, Cree from Manitoba, representing The American Indian Genocide Museum, will be honored on June 15, 2024 for an exhibit documenting historic events and policies to memorialize the victims of ethnic cleansing at the Center for Healing Racism at the Juneteenth Ally Award Luncheon in Houston, Texas.