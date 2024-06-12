From the Open-Publishing Calendar
American Indian Genocide Museum is Honoree in Houston for Ethnic Cleansing Exhibit
Steven Melendez, Northern Paiute from Nevada, and Cheryl Melendez, Cree from Manitoba, representing The American Indian Genocide Museum, will be honored on June 15, 2024 for an exhibit documenting historic events and policies to memorialize the victims of ethnic cleansing at the Center for Healing Racism at the Juneteenth Ally Award Luncheon in Houston, Texas.
"Sanitizing history was at the heart of residential boarding schools," said Steve Melendez, Paiute, President of the American Indian Genocide Museum. "The brainwashing that was encompassed in the motto, 'kill the Indian, save the man,' ripped the children from the arms of their mothers, killed the pride self-esteem, and the very spirit of an entire generation of our people."
By Don Vasicek, American Indian Genocide Museum
Director, Sand Creek Massacre
Censored News
HOUSTON -- Steven Melendez, Northern Paiute from Nevada, and Cheryl Melendez, Cree from Manitoba, representing The American Indian Genocide Museum, will be honored on June 15, 2024 for an exhibit documenting historic events and policies to memorialize the victims of ethnic cleansing at the Center for Healing Racism at the Juneteenth Ally Award Luncheon in Houston, Texas.
Having been an active board member of the museum for 20 years now, I am thrilled that the Melendez's are being honored. They have worked tirelessly to bring the indigenous peoples' stories to everyone so that they can learn about them and the horrors they have gone through to live decent, normal lives.
Racism is like cancer. Once someone is infected with it, it turns to hate and violence, Racism is a direct threat to each one of us in our daily lives. We should continually be aware of it and how to defeat it so that we can live in peace. The American Indian Genocide Museum continues its fight against racism and you can be a part of it. You can donate to the museum at https://aigenom.org/.
Thanks so much for your continuing interest and support. We are deeply appreciative of it.
"We serve as a memorial to the victims of ethnic cleansing."
The American Indian Genocide Museum
https://aigenom.org/
Best Regards,
Don Vasicek
American Indian Genocide Museum Board Member
Don Vasicek is director of the film, 'Sand Creek Massacre'
http://www.sandcreekmassacre.net
http://www.donvasicek.com
don.vasicek [at] gmail.com
Juneteenth Ally Award
Join us as we celebrate 35 years of the Center for the Healing of Racism with our 31st annual Juneteenth Ally Award Luncheon on June 15, 2024. We are proud to announce the following honorees:
American Indian Genocide Museum – an exhibit documenting historical events and policies to memorialize the victims of ethnic cleansing.
Benny Agosto, Jr, Attorney – for his generous donation, enabling the building of the Diversity Center at South Texas College of Law.
Chris Tomlinson, journalist – for his commitment to reporting on worldwide racism and genocide, and his open examination of his own family’s heritage as enslavers.
Nikkei Progressives, Rights Activists – for their active advocacy for reparations for descendants of enslaved African Americans.
31st Annual Juneteenth Ally Award Luncheon
Sat Jun 15th 2024, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm CDT
Tickets at Center for Healing Racism:
https://www.centerhealingracism.org/event/juneteenth-ally-award-luncheon/
American Indian Genocide Museum
https://aigenom.org/
