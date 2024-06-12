top
U.S. Environment & Forest Defense

Max Wilbert of Protectthackerpass.org says We Need to Live Within Natures Cycles

by Curtis Blankinship aka DJ Suss D
Wed, Jun 12, 2024 3:35PM
Max Wilbert has protested the project from the beginning. In an interview on Talk is Cheap he said for humanity to survive the upcoming climate collapse we have to restore the planet with a lifestyle approach more conducive to natures cycles.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (7.4MB) | Embed Audio
The Thacker Pass Lithium Mine is a lithium clay mining development project in Humboldt County, Nevada, which is the largest known lithium deposit in the US and one of the largest in the world. There has been significant exploration of Thacker Pass since 2007. The Bureau of Land Management issued a Record of Decision approving development of the mine in January 2021. Construction began in March 2023 after an emergency appeal was denied by the court. The project site would cover 18,000 acres (7,300 ha), with less than 6,000 acres (2,400 ha) of that being mined.

Max Wilbert has protested the project from the beginning. In an interview on Talk is Cheap he said for humanity to survive the upcoming climate collapse we have to restore the planet with a lifestyle approach more conducive to natures cycles.

For more information go to protectthackerpass.org

For KEPW News I'm DJ Suss D.
For more information: http://djsussd.com
