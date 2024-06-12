From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Max Wilbert of Protectthackerpass.org says We Need to Live Within Natures Cycles
Max Wilbert has protested the project from the beginning. In an interview on Talk is Cheap he said for humanity to survive the upcoming climate collapse we have to restore the planet with a lifestyle approach more conducive to natures cycles.
Listen now:
The Thacker Pass Lithium Mine is a lithium clay mining development project in Humboldt County, Nevada, which is the largest known lithium deposit in the US and one of the largest in the world. There has been significant exploration of Thacker Pass since 2007. The Bureau of Land Management issued a Record of Decision approving development of the mine in January 2021. Construction began in March 2023 after an emergency appeal was denied by the court. The project site would cover 18,000 acres (7,300 ha), with less than 6,000 acres (2,400 ha) of that being mined.
Max Wilbert has protested the project from the beginning. In an interview on Talk is Cheap he said for humanity to survive the upcoming climate collapse we have to restore the planet with a lifestyle approach more conducive to natures cycles.
For more information go to protectthackerpass.org
For KEPW News I'm DJ Suss D.
Max Wilbert has protested the project from the beginning. In an interview on Talk is Cheap he said for humanity to survive the upcoming climate collapse we have to restore the planet with a lifestyle approach more conducive to natures cycles.
For more information go to protectthackerpass.org
For KEPW News I'm DJ Suss D.
For more information: http://djsussd.com
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network