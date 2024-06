The Reel Work Labor Film Festival, "Moment of Truth with Ami Chen Mills" and the Center for Spiritual Living, Santa Cruz, present a special showing of the film "Where Olive Trees Weep," produced by the group Science and Non-duality (SAND) and featuring author and trauma specialist Gabor Maté and Ashira Darwish, from the West Bank.This film provides context for the current cataclysm in Israel-Palestine. If you have never been to the West Bank and occupied territories, this film, shot mostly in 2022, documents the situation there prior to the current war. This film screening includes optional, facilitated small- and large-group listening & dialogue circles after the showing.Sunday, June 23rd at 6:30 pm at the Center for Spiritual Living at 1818 Felt Street in Live Oak, CA. (Please arrive early to settle in. We begin promptly at 6:30pm.)Please get your free tickets in advance.Tickets/Registration: https://kinema.com/events/where-olive-trees-weep-ej7hs8 Seating is limited; please cancel if you cannot make it, so we can adjust. Donations suggested at the door.If you are interested in volunteering to help out at this event, please reach out to ami [at] amichen.com One the film's primary speakers, Ashira Darwish, will be on the Moment of Truth live broadcast on Monday at 6 pm, June 17, on KSQD at 89.5, 89.7 and 90.7 FM and streaming online at http://www.KSQD.org