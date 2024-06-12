From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"Where Olive Trees Weep," Santa Cruz Area Film Screening
Date:
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Reel Work Labor Film Fest. & Moment of Truth
Location Details:
Center for Spiritual Living, 1818 Felt Street, Santa Cruz
The Reel Work Labor Film Festival, "Moment of Truth with Ami Chen Mills" and the Center for Spiritual Living, Santa Cruz, present a special showing of the film "Where Olive Trees Weep," produced by the group Science and Non-duality (SAND) and featuring author and trauma specialist Gabor Maté and Ashira Darwish, from the West Bank.
This film provides context for the current cataclysm in Israel-Palestine. If you have never been to the West Bank and occupied territories, this film, shot mostly in 2022, documents the situation there prior to the current war. This film screening includes optional, facilitated small- and large-group listening & dialogue circles after the showing.
Sunday, June 23rd at 6:30 pm at the Center for Spiritual Living at 1818 Felt Street in Live Oak, CA. (Please arrive early to settle in. We begin promptly at 6:30pm.)
Please get your free tickets in advance.
Tickets/Registration: https://kinema.com/events/where-olive-trees-weep-ej7hs8
Seating is limited; please cancel if you cannot make it, so we can adjust. Donations suggested at the door.
If you are interested in volunteering to help out at this event, please reach out to ami [at] amichen.com
One the film's primary speakers, Ashira Darwish, will be on the Moment of Truth live broadcast on Monday at 6 pm, June 17, on KSQD at 89.5, 89.7 and 90.7 FM and streaming online at http://www.KSQD.org.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1918155401...
