Poor Peoples Campaign Plans March on D.C. June 29th
People displaced by the US war economy and corporate sponsorship make up a potentially powerful voting block.
Listen now:
The US government war economy and sponsorship of corporations has displaced workers to the point of creating a huge block of potential voters from all walks of life. The Poor Peoples Campaign intends to mobilize these groups to get the world back on a social justice track.
On a recent episode of the Ralph Nader Hour, Co-Chair of the Poor Peoples Campaign Reverend Dr. William J Barber spoke on their planned June 29th 2024 march and assembly on Washington DC.
The Ralph Nader Hour can be heard on KEPW on Mondays at 9am.
For KEPW News, I'm DJ Suss D.
For more information: http://djsussd.com
