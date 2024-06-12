top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections

Poor Peoples Campaign Plans March on D.C. June 29th

by Curtis Blankinship aka DJ Suss D
Wed, Jun 12, 2024 3:28PM
People displaced by the US war economy and corporate sponsorship make up a potentially powerful voting block.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (3.3MB) | Embed Audio
The US government war economy and sponsorship of corporations has displaced workers to the point of creating a huge block of potential voters from all walks of life. The Poor Peoples Campaign intends to mobilize these groups to get the world back on a social justice track.

On a recent episode of the Ralph Nader Hour, Co-Chair of the Poor Peoples Campaign Reverend Dr. William J Barber spoke on their planned June 29th 2024 march and assembly on Washington DC.

The Ralph Nader Hour can be heard on KEPW on Mondays at 9am.

For KEPW News, I'm DJ Suss D.
For more information: http://djsussd.com
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$35.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code