From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Global Wind Day: Taking Action for Clean Wind Power
Date:
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Sierra Club
Location Details:
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/SierraClub/
Live from Sierra Club's New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Delaware, and Virginia chapters, it's Global Wind Day 2024!
Join us as we celebrate the incredible power and opportunity of clean wind power, and learn more about how to take action.
Sometimes the answer really is blowing in the wind!
#WindPower #CleanEnergy
Join us as we celebrate the incredible power and opportunity of clean wind power, and learn more about how to take action.
Sometimes the answer really is blowing in the wind!
#WindPower #CleanEnergy
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/SierraClub/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 12, 2024 2:00PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network