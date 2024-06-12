Global Wind Day: Taking Action for Clean Wind Power

Date:

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Sierra Club

Location Details:

Live from Sierra Club's New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Delaware, and Virginia chapters, it's Global Wind Day 2024!



Join us as we celebrate the incredible power and opportunity of clean wind power, and learn more about how to take action.



Sometimes the answer really is blowing in the wind!



#WindPower #CleanEnergy