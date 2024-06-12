City of Folsom official request to align Juneteenth with our US Federal Holiday by Khubaka, Michael Harris

27 years ago, NJOF agreed upon this day to commemorate the ending of chattel slavery in America. Juneteenth will forever be a key 1865 Civil War event, a 7-week campaign headquartered at Galveston Island, TX, sealing the US/Mexican border; a plantation-by-plantation enforcement of freedom by United States Colored Troops, nearly 2,000 USCT from California served during the US Civil War

Mayor, City Council, Executive Team, City of Folsom Employees and City of Folsom Residents



Our National Juneteenth Observance Foundation – California, formally request official consideration by the City of Folsom for alignment with our fixed Federal Juneteenth Holiday; it is laid upon the table.



Together, for 24 years, the City of Folsom has publicly celebrated Juneteenth, initially aligned with California State University, Sacramento and the Sacramento Black Historical Society. In 2006, today's California Black Agriculture Working Groups continues our tradition aligned with the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation sponsor of our US Federal Holiday.



All citizens and residents of the City of Folsom are encouraged to set aside time on our newly established Juneteenth Federal Holiday to reflect and align the ending of “America's Peculiar Institution” with the 1860 Presidential Elections and US Civil War, providing a very painful; yet essential history lesson as we continue towards a more perfect union.



It is imperative for us not to intentionally “erase and/or distort” the significant stain of chattel slavery, right here along the American River, transportation hub to our early California Gold Mining District, 175 years ago.



Many today choose intentional amnesia thus political, social and economic debate toward reparatory justice continues. Our 2024 Folsom Juneteenth challenge is reflected a “false choice” to erase, distort and destroy authentic records of countless early California pioneers of Pan African Ancestry; both enslaved and free have contributed greatly to the forward flow of humanity.



Our National Juneteenth Observance Foundation – California meets weekly, while targeting many of our California 58 Counties, several of our 100 California cities with @ 100,000 residents, while encouraging the State of California to reconsider the current quasi optional Juneteenth Holiday.



The City of Folsom, where many of us call home, has officially recognized the importance of Juneteenth for nearly a quarter century. We prepare for an amazing 2024 Juneteenth and are planning for our 25th Folsom Juneteenth Celebration, an official City of Folsom Holiday.



City of Folsom employees should join Federal and Sacramento County employes with a paid holiday on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.



Faith Based Organizations, Folsom Businesses and Folsom/Cordova Schools, Folsom Lake College are taking advantage of new educational opportunities to learn about and commemorate our unique “California Journey from Slavery to Freedom” towards "Absolute Equity."



As Co-Chair, National Juneteenth Observance Foundation – California we officially respectfully request your timely action toward a Folsom Juneteenth ordinance, updating and/or modifying 2024 Folsom City Code to reflect alignment with our 2021 Juneteenth U.S. Federal Holiday.



###