top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Maersk Shipping Line Charged with Profiting from Genocide in Gaza

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Jun 12, 2024 9:40AM
As part of an international day of action against the Mearsk shipping line for supporting genocide a rally was held in Emeryville at their offices.
As part of an international day of action against the Mearsk shipping line for supporting genocide a rally was held in Emeryville at thei...
original image (2285x2546)
A global day of action took place on June 11, 2024 against the Maersk shipping line for supporting Israel and US war crimes. Speakers charged that the Maersk shipping line was profiting from sending weapons to Israel for the genocide in Gaza and was engaged in the same war profiteering around the world.

Speakers talked about the costs of the genocide and the need for action to stop the military shipment of weapons to Israel.

Additional Media:

Cut Ties with Zionism in the Workplace-Labor Workshop At 2024 People's Conf On Paletine Detroit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiiqxFjOPXI

The Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk

Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs

Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw
AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121

Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx

AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM

U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine
https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And The Zionists
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0

The ITUC and Global Union Federations condemn the designation by Israel of six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organisations. Israel’s designation of Palestinian human rights groups as terrorists is outrageous
https://www.ituc-csi.org/Israel-Palestinian-human-rights

Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx

Additional Information:
Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations
https://aflcio-int.education

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/osT6eCEBxNU
§Meask Cut Ties With Genocide
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Jun 12, 2024 9:40AM
sm_mearsk_speaker_6-11-24.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A speaker at the rally at the Mearsk protest.
https://youtu.be/osT6eCEBxNU
§Doctor Speaks At Maersk Protest Rally About Effects of Genocide
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Jun 12, 2024 9:40AM
sm_mearsk_doctor_speaks_6-11-24.jpg
original image (2395x1978)
A doctor spoke at the rally protesting Maesk's shipping line profiting from genocide about the cost of that on the children and people of Gaza.
https://youtu.be/osT6eCEBxNU
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code