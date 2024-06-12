From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Maersk Shipping Line Charged with Profiting from Genocide in Gaza by Labor Video Project As part of an international day of action against the Mearsk shipping line for supporting genocide a rally was held in Emeryville at their offices.



Speakers talked about the costs of the genocide and the need for action to stop the military shipment of weapons to Israel.



Additional Media:



Cut Ties with Zionism in the Workplace-Labor Workshop At 2024 People's Conf On Paletine Detroit



The Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang

https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk



Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf



Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa

AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.

https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/



The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang

https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE



The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union

https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121



Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.

https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx



AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians

https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM



U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine

https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza

Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And The Zionists

https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0



The ITUC and Global Union Federations condemn the designation by Israel of six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organisations. Israel’s designation of Palestinian human rights groups as terrorists is outrageous

https://www.ituc-csi.org/Israel-Palestinian-human-rights



Additional Information:

Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations

https://aflcio-int.education



Production of Labor Video Project

