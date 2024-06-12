From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Maersk Shipping Line Charged with Profiting from Genocide in Gaza
As part of an international day of action against the Mearsk shipping line for supporting genocide a rally was held in Emeryville at their offices.
A global day of action took place on June 11, 2024 against the Maersk shipping line for supporting Israel and US war crimes. Speakers charged that the Maersk shipping line was profiting from sending weapons to Israel for the genocide in Gaza and was engaged in the same war profiteering around the world.
Speakers talked about the costs of the genocide and the need for action to stop the military shipment of weapons to Israel.
Additional Media:
Cut Ties with Zionism in the Workplace-Labor Workshop At 2024 People's Conf On Paletine Detroit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiiqxFjOPXI
The Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk
Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw
AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121
Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx
AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM
U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine
https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And The Zionists
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0
The ITUC and Global Union Federations condemn the designation by Israel of six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organisations. Israel’s designation of Palestinian human rights groups as terrorists is outrageous
https://www.ituc-csi.org/Israel-Palestinian-human-rights
Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx
Additional Information:
Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations
https://aflcio-int.education
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/osT6eCEBxNU
