From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Attack on Protesters at Federal Building in San Francisco
On June 10 demonstrators raised an encampment for Palestine in front of the Philip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco
Police drew weapons and made arrests at the intersection of Golden Gate and Larkin.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network