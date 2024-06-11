From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Opening Night Screening and Filmmaker Q&A -- The Grab Documentary
Date:
Friday, June 14, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Madeleine Kelley
Location Details:
Landmark Opera Plaza Cinema
601 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102, United States
601 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102, United States
How much water do we really have? Why are foreign governments, private investors and mercenaries so desperate to buy land?
If you’re interested in exploring these questions, or just love a global thriller, please join us at the theaters for opening night of THE GRAB.
An investigative journalist uncovers the money, influence, and alarming rationale behind covert efforts to control the most vital resource on the planet, in the latest exposé from filmmaker Gabriela Cowperthwaite (Blackfish). Watch the Trailer at revealnews.org/the-grab.
Opening Night!
June 14th - 7pm- Landmark Opera Plaza - San Francisco, CA
Center for Investigative Reporting’s Nate Halverson and Zambian Lawyer and Land Rights Activist Brigadier ‘Brig’ Siachitem will be in person for a Q+A after the 7pm screening.
Can’t make it? Rent and watch at home, details here: revealnews.org/the-grab
For more information: https://www.landmarktheatres.com/events/76...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 11, 2024 1:25PM
