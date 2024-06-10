top
Peninsula Anti-War

Bay Area Merchants of Death Tour

Merchants of Death provide a giant U.S. jobs program
original image (1200x1484)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Tour-goers will be picked up in Berkeley, SF and Palo Alto and returned to pick up spots.
Tour Bay Area Merchants of Death designing, manufacturing and selling weapons for genocide and continual U.S. wars. We will pick people up in Berkeley, San Francisco, and at the Stanford Campus in Palo Alto, and return them to the pick-up spots in the afternoon. We are estimating leaving at 9am and returning at 3pm. Seats are limited; please make your reservation now. You will receive a confirmation and further details when you RSVP. Transportation, tour and picnic lunch provided, or caravan with the tour in your own vehicle. Suggested donation to cover expenses: $10-$40; no one turned away. To make your reservation write to codepinksfbay [at] gmail.com and provide your name, email address, phone #, any food allergies, and indicate your pick-up location: Berkeley, San Francisco, or Palo Alto.
-
With the situation in Gaza and continual U.S. spending on wars instead of human needs, we are turning our focus to the companies making soaring profits from designing, manufacturing and selling weapons being used by Israel to commit genocide, terrorizing the world, and causing climate catastrophe. To add to the injustice, these companies receive lucrative contracts from the Department of Defense that are financed with our taxes, making us complicit as financiers of endless wars and genocide. These companies making a killing on killing, supplying Israel with weapons, surveillance capabilities and political cover in the Bay Area, are being tried by the Merchants of Death War Crimes Tribunal (see https://merchantsofdeath.org/).

We will have mini teach-ins at each tour stop, deliver Merchants of Death Tribunal subpoenas, and attempt to connect with employees, offering information and encouragement for transitioning their companies to peacetime industries such as clean energy and transportation. There will be 3 or 4 tour stops which we are keeping confidential until we gather for the tour. The tour stops are based on Christian Sorensen's map of Bay Area weapons companies. Christian writes "Corporations consume over half of the U.S. military budget. And six corporations—Lockheed Martin, RTX, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, and L3Harris—dominate that half. Their 2022 revenue from military contracting topped $210.5 billion. Where are these corporations located? What do they produce? This map summarizes what each facility currently works on and suggests peaceful, beneficial fields toward which production could immediately pivot." Please watch this excellent and succinct 4 min. video by the Palestinian Youth Movement summarizing the concept for the tour: https://x.com/BTnewsroom/status/1767684183609020482.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/bay612
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 10, 2024 11:27PM
§Bay Area Merchants of Death
by Cynthia Papermaster
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 11:27PM
Locations and products of Merchants of Death
original image (554x586)
https://www.codepink.org/bay612
