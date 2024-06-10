From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Bay Area Merchants of Death Tour

Date:

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

Tour-goers will be picked up in Berkeley, SF and Palo Alto and returned to pick up spots.



-

With the situation in Gaza and continual U.S. spending on wars instead of human needs, we are turning our focus to the companies making soaring profits from designing, manufacturing and selling weapons being used by Israel to commit genocide, terrorizing the world, and causing climate catastrophe. To add to the injustice, these companies receive lucrative contracts from the Department of Defense that are financed with our taxes, making us complicit as financiers of endless wars and genocide. These companies making a killing on killing, supplying Israel with weapons, surveillance capabilities and political cover in the Bay Area, are being tried by the Merchants of Death War Crimes Tribunal (see



We will have mini teach-ins at each tour stop, deliver Merchants of Death Tribunal subpoenas, and attempt to connect with employees, offering information and encouragement for transitioning their companies to peacetime industries such as clean energy and transportation. There will be 3 or 4 tour stops which we are keeping confidential until we gather for the tour. The tour stops are based on Christian Sorensen's map of Bay Area weapons companies. Christian writes "Corporations consume over half of the U.S. military budget. And six corporations—Lockheed Martin, RTX, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, and L3Harris—dominate that half. Their 2022 revenue from military contracting topped $210.5 billion. Where are these corporations located? What do they produce? This map summarizes what each facility currently works on and suggests peaceful, beneficial fields toward which production could immediately pivot." Please watch this excellent and succinct 4 min. video by the Palestinian Youth Movement summarizing the concept for the tour:

