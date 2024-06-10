From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Richmond BANNER DROP and PEACE VIGIL
Date:
Friday, June 14, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Friends of Gayle McLaughlin, FPM, RCF
Location Details:
Sacramento Ave and San Luis Ave, Richmond CA 94804
I-*0 Freeway overpass
I-*0 Freeway overpass
FREE PALESTINE!
END THE WAR ON GAZA!
STOP THE GENOCIDE!
END THE OCCUPATION!
BOYCOTT, DIVEST. and SANCTION ISRAEL OUT OF PALESTINE.
All people opposing genocide welcome!
All people opposing genocide welcome!
