Support Palestine Liberation encampment: Sidra's Sanctuary
Date:
Monday, June 10, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 11:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
autonomous
Location Details:
450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, 94102 (Phillip Burton Federal Building)
An autonomous group has established a Palestine Liberation encampment named Sidra's Sanctuary in front of the Phillip Burton Federal Building in SF.
Please come through to drop off supplies, camp, hang out, or otherwise show support!
Here's the list of needed supplies, please reshare anywhere and everywhere: https://tinyurl.com/bay-sidra
If you can't attend in person, livestreaming is available at https://instagram.com/climatealliance4palestine
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 10, 2024 12:28PM
