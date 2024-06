An autonomous group has established a Palestine Liberation encampment named Sidra's Sanctuary in front of the Phillip Burton Federal Building in SF.Please come through to drop off supplies, camp, hang out, or otherwise show support!Here's the list of needed supplies, please reshare anywhere and everywhere: https://tinyurl.com/bay-sidra If you can't attend in person, livestreaming is available at https://instagram.com/climatealliance4palestine