When Olive Trees Weep, a film showing and fund raiser

Date:

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

UUSF Human Rights Working Group

Location Details:

Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco

1187 Franklin St. @ Geary

A showing of the film Where Olive Trees Weep which offers a searing window into the struggles and resilience of the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation. It explores themes of loss, trauma, and the quest for justice.



A lunch will also be served. A donation will be requested and all proceeds will go to a fund for student legal expenses for students arrested and prosecuted for standing up against the Gaza genocide.



No one will be turned away for lack of funds.