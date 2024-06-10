From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
UUSF Human Rights Working Group
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 Franklin St. @ Geary
A showing of the film Where Olive Trees Weep which offers a searing window into the struggles and resilience of the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation. It explores themes of loss, trauma, and the quest for justice.
A lunch will also be served. A donation will be requested and all proceeds will go to a fund for student legal expenses for students arrested and prosecuted for standing up against the Gaza genocide.
No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
For more information: http://http//www.uusf.org/hrwg
