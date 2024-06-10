top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Education & Student Activism

When Olive Trees Weep, a film showing and fund raiser

Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco 1187 Franklin St. @ Geary
Date:
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
UUSF Human Rights Working Group
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 Franklin St. @ Geary
A showing of the film Where Olive Trees Weep which offers a searing window into the struggles and resilience of the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation. It explores themes of loss, trauma, and the quest for justice.

A lunch will also be served. A donation will be requested and all proceeds will go to a fund for student legal expenses for students arrested and prosecuted for standing up against the Gaza genocide.

No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
For more information: http://http//www.uusf.org/hrwg
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 10, 2024 9:21AM
