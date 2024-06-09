top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/14/2024
South Bay Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Abortion Access 101

Go to link for location
original image (1281x182)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, June 14, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
SJPJC
Location Details:
Go to link for location
Abortion Access 101 Teach-in (South Bay)

This workshop is designed to address the current state of abortion access in our community and give tangible information on how to access reproductive healthcare in these turbulent times.

Friday, June 14 · 6 - 7:30pm PDT

Go here for address & event ticket: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abortion-access-101-tickets-908515984767


Want to learn more about how to access abortion care in your South Bay community in a post Roe world? Join us for this community workshop!

In partnership with the San Jose Peace and Justice Center, South Bay sex educator and doula Alyssa will be presenting a workshop on the ins and outs of accessing abortion care in a post Roe world. The workshop will cover resources and information regarding access to abortion in our local South Bay community.

This workshop is designed for anyone who is of reproductive age and/or anyone who has a friend, partner or family member of reproductive age that would like more information on how to access abortion. Additionally, there will be sexual health harm reduction supplies available for community members to take home at the end of the session!

This is an 18 and older event.

SAFETY:

To filter out any anti abortion disrupters to our event please email alyssatexteachessex [at] gmail.com with your ticket confirmation and either a social media handle or a brief description of your commitment to keeping abortion accessible. Thank you in advance for helping us keep this event safe for our community!

Accessibility Information: masks are highly encouraged at the Peace and Justice Center! The front entrance is stair access only, however their is a wheelchair lift at the back entrance should that be a need.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abortion-acce...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 9, 2024 1:17PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code