Abortion Access 101
Date:
Friday, June 14, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
SJPJC
Location Details:
Go to link for location
Abortion Access 101 Teach-in (South Bay)
This workshop is designed to address the current state of abortion access in our community and give tangible information on how to access reproductive healthcare in these turbulent times.
Friday, June 14 · 6 - 7:30pm PDT
Go here for address & event ticket: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abortion-access-101-tickets-908515984767
Want to learn more about how to access abortion care in your South Bay community in a post Roe world? Join us for this community workshop!
In partnership with the San Jose Peace and Justice Center, South Bay sex educator and doula Alyssa will be presenting a workshop on the ins and outs of accessing abortion care in a post Roe world. The workshop will cover resources and information regarding access to abortion in our local South Bay community.
This workshop is designed for anyone who is of reproductive age and/or anyone who has a friend, partner or family member of reproductive age that would like more information on how to access abortion. Additionally, there will be sexual health harm reduction supplies available for community members to take home at the end of the session!
This is an 18 and older event.
SAFETY:
To filter out any anti abortion disrupters to our event please email alyssatexteachessex [at] gmail.com with your ticket confirmation and either a social media handle or a brief description of your commitment to keeping abortion accessible. Thank you in advance for helping us keep this event safe for our community!
Accessibility Information: masks are highly encouraged at the Peace and Justice Center! The front entrance is stair access only, however their is a wheelchair lift at the back entrance should that be a need.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abortion-acce...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 9, 2024 1:17PM
