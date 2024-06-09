From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Noon (brown-bag) multi-denominational Prayer Vigil for Leonard Peltier
Date:
Monday, June 10, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
AIM-West
Location Details:
450 Golden Gate, Old Federal Building, SF
In San Francisco AIM-West is hosting a Noon (brown-bag) multi-denominational Prayer Vigil starting 11 am-2 pm at the US Federal Department of Justice, 450 Golden Gate St. to pray for just(ice) & a positive outcome.
A decision should be rendered within 30 days by the US Parole Board.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 9, 2024 1:01PM
