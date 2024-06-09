Noon (brown-bag) multi-denominational Prayer Vigil for Leonard Peltier

Date:

Monday, June 10, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

AIM-West

Location Details:

450 Golden Gate, Old Federal Building, SF

In San Francisco AIM-West is hosting a Noon (brown-bag) multi-denominational Prayer Vigil starting 11 am-2 pm at the US Federal Department of Justice, 450 Golden Gate St. to pray for just(ice) & a positive outcome.



A decision should be rendered within 30 days by the US Parole Board.

