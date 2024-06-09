top
U.S. Government & Elections Police State & Prisons

#VotingRights: Behind Bars - Mass Incarceration, Inequality, and The Ballot

Date:
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Center for Law and Social Justice
Location Details:
Behind Bars: Mass Incarceration, Inequality, and The Ballot

Tuesday, June 11 · 3 - 5:30pm PDT

Join the Center for Law and Social Justice for an enlightening and impactful discussion on the critical issues surrounding mass incarceration and voting rights.

In this event, Lurie Daniel Favors, Esq., Executive Director Center for Law and Social Justice, Medgar Evers College, CUNY will interview Minerva Coffie, Recruitment + Partnership Manager, College & Community Fellowship, bringing expert insights and real-world perspectives to the forefront.

Also, Kylie-Nilah Richardson, founder of Chuck's Round Table, will provide a talk about mass incarceration from a young person's perspective.

This event is a must-attend for anyone interested in social justice, criminal justice reform, and the intersection of incarceration and voting rights. Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and engage in meaningful dialogue.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/behind-bars-m...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 9, 2024 11:32AM
