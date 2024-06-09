#VotingRights: Behind Bars - Mass Incarceration, Inequality, and The Ballot

Date:

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Center for Law and Social Justice

Location Details:

Virtual event

Behind Bars: Mass Incarceration, Inequality, and The Ballot



Tuesday, June 11 · 3 - 5:30pm PDT



Join the Center for Law and Social Justice for an enlightening and impactful discussion on the critical issues surrounding mass incarceration and voting rights.



In this event, Lurie Daniel Favors, Esq., Executive Director Center for Law and Social Justice, Medgar Evers College, CUNY will interview Minerva Coffie, Recruitment + Partnership Manager, College & Community Fellowship, bringing expert insights and real-world perspectives to the forefront.



Also, Kylie-Nilah Richardson, founder of Chuck's Round Table, will provide a talk about mass incarceration from a young person's perspective.



This event is a must-attend for anyone interested in social justice, criminal justice reform, and the intersection of incarceration and voting rights. Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and engage in meaningful dialogue.