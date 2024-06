Dance Out The Vote - Join a Dance Party to Support #GOTV in 2024Come dance and support Movement Voter Project - a one stop shop working to defend our democracy!Saturday, June 22 · 6 - 11 PM PDTArtthaus Studios, 2744 East 11th Street , Oakland, CA 94601Donation ticket starting at $45 donation (see contribution rules below):FEATURING:TWO DANCE FLOORS with RED HOT BEVERLY DJs Deadbeatz, WorkR, and more.TASTY BITES for purchase from Comfort Collective, a local black queer owned pop-up!OPEN BAR with wine, cocktails and free-flowing beer by Fruition Brewing.FREE, GATED PARKING. 5 min Uber/Lyft ride or 15min walk from Fruitvale Bart.COMMUNITY VIBES & MOVEMENT ENERGY to keep Trump and other bigots out of office!Dress code is....Progressive PatriotismWHY RAISE MONEY FOR MVP?It's another big election year, and if you want to contribute...Movement Voter Project (MVP) is a one-stop shop that does all the work so you don't have to.Concerned and want to help, but don't know or where to begin? Not able to go door-knocking?MVP does the work to target the highest impact areas, and this is an easy & effective way to increase your impact. Get ready to learn and support what MVP is doing in battleground states to defend our democracy!You don't have to knock doors in another stateYou don't have to write lettersYou don't even have to make calls or send robotexts for candidatesAll you have to do is DANCE…and give your dollars to Movement Voter Project.Let's show up with Oakland pride as some of the most proactive, competent, can-do citizens this great country has to offer. If you're uninspired by the politics, and you just want to dance to feel less depressed about it...we still want you there! Get ready to eat, drink, dance, meet new people, and build progressive community in a beautiful locale with sweeping sunset views!Ticket prices will increase, so get yours now to lock in your plans!This is a fundraiser for Movement Voter PAC: https://movement.vote/ MVP supports the best and most promising local community-based organizations, with a focus on youth, communities of color, LGBTQ+ voters, and other communities that bear the brunt of injustice in the United States.MVP does not fundraise for candidates.NOTE: In order to buy a ticket, you must agree to the contribution rules.Contribution rules--I am a U.S. citizen or lawfully admitted permanent resident (i.e., green card holder).--This contribution is made from my own funds, and funds are not being provided to me by another person or entity for the purpose of making this contribution.--I am at least eighteen years old.--I am not a federal contractor.