top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/11/2024
East Bay Racial Justice

Reimagining Allyship: Where We Are & Where We Go From Here - Racial Justice w/ Dr SJ Singh

Towle Hall/Unit 2 2650 Haste Street UC Berkeley, CA Event is free and open to the public
original image (1013x514)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
APARRI, Othering & Belonging Institute, more
Location Details:
Towle Hall/Unit 2
2650 Haste Street
UC Berkeley, CA

Event is free and open to the public
Reimagining Allyship: Reflecting on Where We Are and Where We Can Go From Here

Speaker: Simran Jeet Singh, PhD, Executive Director of the Religion and Society Program at the Aspen Institute

In-person event: June 11, 2024 at 4:00pm

Towle Hall/Unit 2, 2650 Haste Street, UC Berkeley, CA

Free & public welcome to this event


The Asian Pacific American Religions Research Initiative is delighted to welcome
Simran Jeet Singh, PhD to the UC Berkeley campus. Dr. Singh is Executive Director of the Religion and Society Program at the Aspen Institute and the author of the national bestseller The Light We Give: How Sikh Wisdom Can Transform Your Life. In 2020, TIME Magazine recognized him as one of sixteen people fighting for a more equal America.

Dr. Singh's presentation is the opening keynote lecture for the Asian Pacific American Religions Research Initiative (APARRI) 2024, and will be free and open to the public on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 4 pm. For more information about APARRI, please see https://aparri.org/the-aparri-conference/

This event is presented by the Asian Pacific American Religions Research Initiative, and sponsored by the Henry Luce Foundation, UC Berkeley Division of Arts and Humanities, UC Berkeley Division of Social Sciences, the Berkeley Center for Study of Religion, the Othering and Belonging Institute, and the Institute for Teaching Diversity and Social Justice.

If you require an accommodation for effective communication or information about campus mobility access features, please go to event page for contact information: https://belonging.berkeley.edu/reimagining-allyship-aparri-conference
For more information: https://belonging.berkeley.edu/reimagining...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 9, 2024 8:32AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code