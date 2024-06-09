From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Reimagining Allyship: Where We Are & Where We Go From Here - Racial Justice w/ Dr SJ Singh

Date:

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

APARRI, Othering & Belonging Institute, more

Location Details:

Towle Hall/Unit 2

2650 Haste Street

UC Berkeley, CA



Event is free and open to the public





Speaker: Simran Jeet Singh, PhD, Executive Director of the Religion and Society Program at the Aspen Institute



In-person event: June 11, 2024 at 4:00pm



Towle Hall/Unit 2, 2650 Haste Street, UC Berkeley, CA



Free & public welcome to this event





The Asian Pacific American Religions Research Initiative is delighted to welcome

Simran Jeet Singh, PhD to the UC Berkeley campus. Dr. Singh is Executive Director of the Religion and Society Program at the Aspen Institute and the author of the national bestseller The Light We Give: How Sikh Wisdom Can Transform Your Life. In 2020, TIME Magazine recognized him as one of sixteen people fighting for a more equal America.



Dr. Singh's presentation is the opening keynote lecture for the Asian Pacific American Religions Research Initiative (APARRI) 2024, and will be free and open to the public on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 4 pm. For more information about APARRI, please see



This event is presented by the Asian Pacific American Religions Research Initiative, and sponsored by the Henry Luce Foundation, UC Berkeley Division of Arts and Humanities, UC Berkeley Division of Social Sciences, the Berkeley Center for Study of Religion, the Othering and Belonging Institute, and the Institute for Teaching Diversity and Social Justice.



