Reimagining Allyship: Where We Are & Where We Go From Here - Racial Justice w/ Dr SJ Singh
Date:
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
APARRI, Othering & Belonging Institute, more
Location Details:
Towle Hall/Unit 2
2650 Haste Street
UC Berkeley, CA
Event is free and open to the public
Reimagining Allyship: Reflecting on Where We Are and Where We Can Go From Here
Speaker: Simran Jeet Singh, PhD, Executive Director of the Religion and Society Program at the Aspen Institute
In-person event: June 11, 2024 at 4:00pm
Towle Hall/Unit 2, 2650 Haste Street, UC Berkeley, CA
Free & public welcome to this event
The Asian Pacific American Religions Research Initiative is delighted to welcome
Simran Jeet Singh, PhD to the UC Berkeley campus. Dr. Singh is Executive Director of the Religion and Society Program at the Aspen Institute and the author of the national bestseller The Light We Give: How Sikh Wisdom Can Transform Your Life. In 2020, TIME Magazine recognized him as one of sixteen people fighting for a more equal America.
Dr. Singh's presentation is the opening keynote lecture for the Asian Pacific American Religions Research Initiative (APARRI) 2024, and will be free and open to the public on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 4 pm. For more information about APARRI, please see https://aparri.org/the-aparri-conference/
This event is presented by the Asian Pacific American Religions Research Initiative, and sponsored by the Henry Luce Foundation, UC Berkeley Division of Arts and Humanities, UC Berkeley Division of Social Sciences, the Berkeley Center for Study of Religion, the Othering and Belonging Institute, and the Institute for Teaching Diversity and Social Justice.
If you require an accommodation for effective communication or information about campus mobility access features, please go to event page for contact information: https://belonging.berkeley.edu/reimagining-allyship-aparri-conference
For more information: https://belonging.berkeley.edu/reimagining...
