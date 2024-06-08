From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose: Flag Day Rally for Palestine
Date:
Friday, June 14, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose
Demand a Ceasefire
Bring your signs, your passion, and your commitment to justice. Together, we can amplify our message and make a difference.
Our Mission:
- Highlight the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
- Demand an immediate ceasefire and end to the violence.
- Show solidarity with the people of Palestine.
@sjforpalestine
sjforpalestine [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/sjforpalestine/
