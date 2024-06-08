From the Open-Publishing Calendar
LA8 member Michel Shehadeh says Gaza Genocide is caused by Imperialism
At a lecture at the Eugene Unitarian Universalist Church on March 18th activist Michel Shehadeh said the current genocide in Gaza is caused by Imperialism and detracts from real antisemitism.
At a lecture at the Eugene Unitarian Universalist Church on March 18th activist Michel Shehadeh said the current genocide in Gaza is caused by Imperialism and detracts from real antisemitism. Shehadeh was one of the Los Angeles eight.
Entire lecture available on Radio4all.net
For more information: http://KEPW.org / DJSussD.com
