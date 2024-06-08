Round Table: Immigrants in the Crosshairs

Date:

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Human Agenda

Email:

Phone:

408-460-2999

Location Details:

Roosevelt Community Center

901 East Santa Clara Street

San José, CA 95116

(Access parking lot from North 21st Street)

Hot Topic Roundtable & Book Signing with Prof. Bill Ong Hing



Immigration is one of the most controversial topics in the upcoming presidential elections. Where is the national debate headed, and why? Are immigrants a problem, or a solution?



6-7 PM Food & Socializing 7 PM Keynote, Response Panel, Q & A, and Book Signing



Bill Ong Hing is a Professor of Law and Migration Studies at the University of San Francisco, and Professor of Law and Asian American Studies Emeritus, at U.C. Davis. He founded the Immigrant Legal Resource Center in San Francisco 1979 and helps to direct the USF Immigration & Deportation Defense Clinic. Professor Hing teaches Immigration Law & Policy, Introduction to Migration Studies, and Rebellious Lawyering. Throughout his career, Professor Hing has pursued social justice by combining community work, litigation, and scholarship. His most recent book is Humanizing Immigration: How to Transform Our Racist and Unjust System (2023). He was co-counsel in the U.S. Supreme Court asylum precedent-setting case INS v. Cardoza-Fonseca (1987) and also represented the State Bar of California before the California Supreme Court in In re Sergio Garcia (2014) involving bar membership for undocumented law graduates.



“Incisive and compelling, reflecting the painful wisdom and knowledge that Bill Ong Hing has accrued over the course of fifty years representing noncitizens ensnared by our profoundly cruel and unjust immigration system.”

—Michelle Alexander, author of The New Jim Crow



International dishes, delicacies & desserts brought to You by the Co-Sponsors:



►Alma Premium Care LLC ►Ambedkar King Study Circle (AKSC) ► Asian Law Alliance ►Community Agency for Resources, Advocacy and Services (CARAS) ►Community Solutions ► Human Agenda ► Mountain View Day Labor Center ► Pilipino Association of Workers and Immigrants (PAWIS) ► Sacred Heart Community Service ► San Jose Peace and Justice Center ►Services Immigrant Rights and Education Network (SIREN) ►Silicon Valley Immigration Committee (SVIC) ►VietUnity