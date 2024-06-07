From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Action to Protest Fascist Argentina Pres Melei's Attack on Workers Party PO & Polo Obrero
Date:
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Location Details:
San Francisco Federal Building
90 7th St.
San Francisco
90 7th St.
San Francisco
6/12/24 SF Emergency Action To Protest Fascist Argentina President Milei's Attack On Workers Party PO & Pollo Obrero
Stop The Repression, Privatization & Union Busting By Fascist Melie &
US Support IMF. Support For Melei
Wednesday June 12, 2024 12:00 Noon
San Francisco Federal Building
90 7th St.
San Francisco
The growing world wide fascist movement is part and parcel of what is happening in Argentina today. The fascist Melei government is instituting a massive assault on the working class with privatization of education and public services and also attacking democratic rights of workers and the people of Argentina.
They have also stopped all delivery of food to poor people who face starvation because of massive inflation. Polo Obrero which has organized the distribution of the food is also under attack and the corrupt Milei government on Monday June 3 raided the offices of the Workers Party PO claiming that they have engaged in corruption in the distribution of food which is being done by Polo Obrero.
This is a blatant political attack without any legal basis but it is aimed at shutting down the PO from opposing the fascist policies of the Milei government.
It has also taken place in part because the PO along with the Left Front organized the first public protest against the Milei regime and this front is fighting for a continuing general strike against the fascist Milei government.
The US government and IMF have fully backed Milei and the US military with the support of Milei is setting up a new base. The CIA has also visited Argentina and Milei to begin preparation for a possible military dictatorship. In 1974 the US, CIA in collusion with AFL-CIO helped organize a military coup that killed thousands of workers and people. The fight to hold those responsible for the murders and terror is opposed by Milei and his fascist government who includes family members who were involved in the coup. The US, CIA and AFL-CIO leadership have never been held accountable for the tortures, imprisonment and murders of the US supported military government.
Milei has also linked up with his techno fascist supporters like Elon Musk who was given the rights to Argentina’s lithium. This fascist cabal backed by US imperialism must be challenged globally.
The rise of fascism in the US is connected directly with the developments in Argentina and that is why Milei is coming to Silicon Valley, Florida and the US in his efforts to build a global fascism movement. This is also backed openly by Trump and his supporters.
On June 12 there will be massive actions in Argentina and the action called in San Francisco is part of a global struggle not only against the Milei but against the growing fascist movement in the US and around the world.
Hands Off The PO and Polo Obrero, Drop The Charges
For Workers Actions and General Strikes To Bring Down the Fascist Milei Government
US Get Out Of Argentina and No US Military Base In Argentina
Stop Privatization & Union Busting In Argentina & The US
For A Workers Government In Argentina and US
STOP Fascism and For A United Front Against Fascism
Initiated by
United Front Committee For A Labor Party http://www.ufclp.org
To endorse, support and participate contact:
info [at] ufclp.org
Additional Info:
Argentina: Milei's "shock therapy”, Capitalism, Socialism & The Working Class
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Rw9oJc6680
Javier Melei, The Class Struggle & The Organization of The Working Class With Guillermo Kane
https://youtu.be/CUOAI_bZmfs
Fascism: San Francisco tech VC applauds fascist Pinochet's helicopter 'death rides'
https://www.thenerdreich.com/san-francisco-tech-vc-applauds-fascist-pinochets-helicopter/
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
