Court Support & 24 Hour Action To Expose Petaluma Poultry

Date:

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Time:

8:00 AM - 8:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Direct Action Everywhere

Location Details:

600 Administration Dr, Santa Rosa, CA

Join us at 8am on Thursday, June 13th for court support to kick off 24 hours of action commemorating the first anniversary of ALC 2023’s slaughterhouse open rescue.



One year ago to the day, we (yet again) begged the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office to finally prosecute the criminal animal cruelty happening on Sonoma County factory farms, this time after DxE activists had just openly rescued diseased chickens from Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse the night before. Please join us in commemorating the rescues, bearing witness, protesting, and supporting felony defendant and animal rescuer, Zoe Rosenberg.



We’ll have court support and protests in the morning, training and more after lunch, a vigil and film screenings after dinner and bearing witness to the extent possible all throughout the night before a commemoration in the morning.



Please attend for a few hours, the full 24 or anything in between! Full schedule coming soon.



Thank you!



—---------------



WHERE: 600 Administration Dr, Santa Rosa, CA to start off, more details to come

WHEN: 8:00 am, Thursday, June 13th - 8:00 am, Friday, June, 14th

WEAR: Business casual if coming for court support and whatever you’re comfortable in for the rest

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.

ACCESSIBILITY: Some walking and standing. Chairs will be on hand as needed. Weather may fluctuate throughout the day so please prepare accordingly.



---



Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook