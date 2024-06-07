top
North Bay / Marin Animal Liberation Police State & Prisons

Court Support & 24 Hour Action To Expose Petaluma Poultry

original image (2048x1030)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
600 Administration Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
Join us at 8am on Thursday, June 13th for court support to kick off 24 hours of action commemorating the first anniversary of ALC 2023’s slaughterhouse open rescue.

One year ago to the day, we (yet again) begged the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office to finally prosecute the criminal animal cruelty happening on Sonoma County factory farms, this time after DxE activists had just openly rescued diseased chickens from Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse the night before. Please join us in commemorating the rescues, bearing witness, protesting, and supporting felony defendant and animal rescuer, Zoe Rosenberg.

We’ll have court support and protests in the morning, training and more after lunch, a vigil and film screenings after dinner and bearing witness to the extent possible all throughout the night before a commemoration in the morning.

Please attend for a few hours, the full 24 or anything in between! Full schedule coming soon.

Thank you!

—---------------

WEAR: Business casual if coming for court support and whatever you’re comfortable in for the rest
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
ACCESSIBILITY: Some walking and standing. Chairs will be on hand as needed. Weather may fluctuate throughout the day so please prepare accordingly.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
For more information: https://www.meetup.com/direct-action-every...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 7, 2024 4:32PM
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
