Santa Cruz Police Surveillance & ALPR Cameras - Interview with Dave Maass, EFF by John Malkin

Interview with Dave Maass from the Electronic Frontier Foundation on police surveillance technology and the recent Santa Cruz City Council approval for SCPD to install 14 Automatic License Plate Reader cameras in Santa Cruz, California.

This interview was recorded in March, 2024 and was originally broadcast on KZSC 88.1 / kzsc.org on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin.