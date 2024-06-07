From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Police Surveillance & ALPR Cameras - Interview with Dave Maass, EFF
Interview with Dave Maass from the Electronic Frontier Foundation on police surveillance technology and the recent Santa Cruz City Council approval for SCPD to install 14 Automatic License Plate Reader cameras in Santa Cruz, California.
Listen now:
This interview was recorded in March, 2024 and was originally broadcast on KZSC 88.1 / kzsc.org on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin.
For more information: https://www.eff.org/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network