Former President Trump on June 6, 2024 raised millions of dollars for his 2024 campaign in San Francisco Pacific Heights with techno-fascists who want a dictatorship and supported the attempted coup and insurrection. He was having his event at the $42 million mansion of billionaire David Sacks, a longtime associate of Trump supporters Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. The event was greeted by supporters and protesters. Tickets for the dinner and receptionwere at three ticket levels, $50,000 per person, $300,000 per person for the private dinner or $500,000 for a couple. Techno-Fascists and crypto speculators are big supporters of Trump and his support for complete deregulation of AI and crypto currency. His supporters in Silicon Valleyand San Francisco include Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Chamath Palahapitiya, Garry Tan, Larry Ellison, Ryan Selkis, Jacob Helberg along with David Sacks who hosted the dinner. Also Teamster President O'Brien's political ally Senator J.D. Vance, a Republican from Ohio was planning to attend.Additional Media:The Roots Of Techno-FascismThe Problem With AI is That It is Run by FascistsArgentinian President Javier Milei & Techno Fascists Protested In Silicon Valley At San Jose Bay Area Council Summit MeetingKamala Harris Protested For Gaza Genocide At San Francisco Mission District BenefitProduction Of Labor Video Project