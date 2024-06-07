From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trump's SF Pacific Heights Benefit With Techno-Fascist Billionaires & Supporters
Trump came to San Francisco to raise millions of dollars from techno fascist billionaires and crypto speculators who don't want any regulation. His supporters and protesters rallied on the block of billionaire David Sacks $42 million dollar mansion.
Former President Trump on June 6, 2024 raised millions of dollars for his 2024 campaign in San Francisco Pacific Heights with techno-fascists who want a dictatorship and supported the attempted coup and insurrection. He was having his event at the $42 million mansion of billionaire David Sacks, a longtime associate of Trump supporters Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. The event was greeted by supporters and protesters. Tickets for the dinner and reception
were at three ticket levels, $50,000 per person, $300,000 per person for the private dinner or $500,000 for a couple. Techno-Fascists and crypto speculators are big supporters of Trump and his support for complete deregulation of AI and crypto currency. His supporters in Silicon Valley
and San Francisco include Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Chamath Palahapitiya, Garry Tan, Larry Ellison, Ryan Selkis, Jacob Helberg along with David Sacks who hosted the dinner. Also Teamster President O'Brien's political ally Senator J.D. Vance, a Republican from Ohio was planning to attend.
Additional Media:
The Roots Of Techno-Fascism
https://truthout.org/articles/is-the-digital-revolution-sowing-the-seeds-of-a-techno-fascist-future/
The Problem With AI is That It is Run by Fascists
https://www.shanley.com/blog/the-problem-with-ai-is-that-it-is-run-by-fascists
Argentinian President Javier Milei & Techno Fascists Protested In Silicon Valley At San Jose Bay Area Council Summit Meeting
https://youtu.be/AgQFE6HsLss
Kamala Harris Protested For Gaza Genocide At San Francisco Mission District Benefit
https://youtu.be/bDotC8qRM7M
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/QHkdHU-2JHA
