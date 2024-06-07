top
San Francisco Government & Elections

Trump's SF Pacific Heights Benefit With Techno-Fascist Billionaires & Supporters

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 7, 2024 11:14AM
Trump came to San Francisco to raise millions of dollars from techno fascist billionaires and crypto speculators who don't want any regulation. His supporters and protesters rallied on the block of billionaire David Sacks $42 million dollar mansion.
Former President Trump on June 6, 2024 raised millions of dollars for his 2024 campaign in San Francisco Pacific Heights with techno-fascists who want a dictatorship and supported the attempted coup and insurrection. He was having his event at the $42 million mansion of billionaire David Sacks, a longtime associate of Trump supporters Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. The event was greeted by supporters and protesters. Tickets for the dinner and reception
were at three ticket levels, $50,000 per person, $300,000 per person for the private dinner or $500,000 for a couple. Techno-Fascists and crypto speculators are big supporters of Trump and his support for complete deregulation of AI and crypto currency. His supporters in Silicon Valley
and San Francisco include Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Chamath Palahapitiya, Garry Tan, Larry Ellison, Ryan Selkis, Jacob Helberg along with David Sacks who hosted the dinner. Also Teamster President O'Brien's political ally Senator J.D. Vance, a Republican from Ohio was planning to attend.

Additional Media:
The Roots Of Techno-Fascism
https://truthout.org/articles/is-the-digital-revolution-sowing-the-seeds-of-a-techno-fascist-future/

The Problem With AI is That It is Run by Fascists
https://www.shanley.com/blog/the-problem-with-ai-is-that-it-is-run-by-fascists

Argentinian President Javier Milei & Techno Fascists Protested In Silicon Valley At San Jose Bay Area Council Summit Meeting
https://youtu.be/AgQFE6HsLss

Kamala Harris Protested For Gaza Genocide At San Francisco Mission District Benefit
https://youtu.be/bDotC8qRM7M

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/QHkdHU-2JHA
§Protesters Against Trump Also Rallied
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 7, 2024 11:14AM
A small number of anti-Trump protesters rallied.
https://youtu.be/QHkdHU-2JHA
§A large number of Asia and Chinese supporters joined the rally
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 7, 2024 11:14AM
A large number of anti-communist Chinese American women and men joined the rally for Trump
https://youtu.be/QHkdHU-2JHA
§
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 7, 2024 11:14AM
Some women protesters against Trump were concerned about the effect on their daughters.
https://youtu.be/QHkdHU-2JHA
§Artist John Paul Marcelo's Painting of Rally
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 7, 2024 11:14AM
Artist John Paul Marcelo painted while the visit and protest was going on in Pacific Heights.
Instagram: johnpaulpaintings.
https://youtu.be/QHkdHU-2JHA
§One of the Trump
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 7, 2024 11:14AM
Trump's wealthy supporters joined his fund raiser.
https://youtu.be/QHkdHU-2JHA
§Trump's Techno Fascist Billionaire Supporters
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 7, 2024 11:14AM
sm_trump_tech_billioniare_supporters.jpg.webp
original image (2048x1434)
Trump has big support among techno fascist billionaires and crypto billionaires who do not want any regulation of capitalist speculation.
https://youtu.be/QHkdHU-2JHA
