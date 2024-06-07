From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tenant Sanctuary Know Your Rights Talk: LGBTQ+ Issues with Rental Housing
Date:
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
Community Room, Downtown Library, 224 Church St, Santa Cruz
LGBTQ+ Issues with Rental Housing
In honor of Pride Month, join SCPL and Tenant Sanctuary for a special group discussion about LGBTQ+ issues in housing. This is an informal public conversation to heighten attention on issues especially affecting LGBTQ+ tenants such as homelessness, discrimination, privacy, and other issues. Learn what rights you have as a renter, get your questions answered, and sign up for a one-on-one conversation with a lawyer.
Led by a tenant lawyer, the talk will be followed by Q&A
Click here to learn more about Tenant Sanctuary:
https://tenantsanctuary.org/
“LGBT people are more likely than non-LGBT people to be poor, to be renters, to have unstable housing, and to be homeless. Furthermore, LGBT elders are more likely to live alone than non-LGBT elders; LGBTQ youth have high rates of homelessness related, for many, to rejection from their families; and discrimination against LGBT adults in housing and homeless shelters is widespread.”
- UCLA School of Law (Williams Institute 2020)
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/12261502
