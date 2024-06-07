Solano Land Trust Formally Opposes East Solano Plan/California Forever Ballot Measure by Solano Land Trust

Passage WOULD result in detrimental harm to sensitive conservation areas and destroy some of the most self-reliant farmland and ranchland in California.

VACAVILLE, Calif., June 5, 2024 – Voters should vote no on a November ballot measure that would allow the development of the East Solano Plan (also known as California Forever), says the Solano Land Trust, a conservation organization in Solano County that protects more than 25,000 acres of open lands, including Jepson Prairie, which borders the site of the proposed development.



An official statement from the Solano Land Trust can be found below:



“The Solano Land Trust Board of Directors voted to formally oppose the East Solano Plan (“the Plan”) being advanced by the group known as California Forever. The area of land covertly purchased by California Forever is larger than the cities of Fairfield and Vallejo combined. The Plan would drastically increase the current population of Solano County. After careful consideration, we reached the informed conclusion that a development of this magnitude will have a detrimental impact on Solano County’s water resources, air quality, traffic, farmland, and natural environment. The associated pollution will be harmful to both our community and environmental health. The Plan runs counter to Solano Land Trust’s mission of preserving land and water for current and future generations in Solano County. It is for these primary reasons the Board of Directors reached its vote in opposition to the Plan.



Contrary to some of California Forever’s marketing messages, the area proposed for development is not a wasteland or landscape of no value. In fact, it is home to self-reliant farmland and ranchland where farmers and ranchers have grown local food for centuries. Most of these lands rely on very little, if any, irrigation, making them some of the most water-efficient farmland in the state. Instead of drawing water from our limited resources, these open lands use natural rainwater, help recharge our underground aquifers, and hold carbon in the soil which supports our climate. Additionally, this area is comprised of sensitive habitat and is home to rare and endangered plants and animals.



Solano Land Trust understands our community’s need for housing and jobs and is committed to working with county partners to support inclusive solutions that maintain a healthy, natural environment, including clean air, clean water, and open spaces.



We have closely reviewed the plans and statements made by East Solano Plan leaders. Seeing no path forward that puts the needed emphasis on addressing water resources, traffic congestion, conservation of open space lands to grow food, protection of wildlife and plants, and support for our agricultural economy, we urge Solano County residents to vote “NO” on the November ballot measure sponsored by California Forever. Solano County has a city-centered growth strategy which interplays with conservation standards. We believe this is the appropriate way forward.



Solano Land Trust was formed in 1986 to conserve working farms and natural areas that make Solano County special and to protect our community’s quality of life for future generations. More than 25,000 acres of open land is protected through our partnerships with farmers, ranchers, landowners, and the local community. It is with that mission in mind that we oppose the East Solano Plan and the November ballot measure that would bring that plan to fruition.”





About Solano Land Trust



Solano Land Trust was founded in 1986 as the Solano County Farmlands and Open Space Foundation as a result of open space advocates, land developers and a municipal government working together to benefit the whole community. This unusual genesis created the structure for a board of directors that reflects all sides of land-use issues united in the mission to preserve the agricultural legacy and natural landscapes of Solano County and enhance people’s relationship to the land.



With your support, Solano Land Trust has permanently protected over 25,000 acres of natural areas and agricultural lands.



Our Properties - Jepson Prairie Preserve, King-Swett Ranches, Lynch Canyon, Rush Ranch and Patwino Worrtla Kodoi Dihi Open Space Park - represent the rich and varied landscape that makes Solano County unique. From rare vernal pools to tidal marsh wetlands to rolling oak woodlands, our properties serve an important role research, education, habitat restoration, and recreation in the local community, the Greater Bay Area and all of California.