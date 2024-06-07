From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Birds for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
1928 Old Arcata Rd, Bayside
The community has shown up to share our grief and love through paper bird-making to honor some of the 15,000 + Palestinian child martyrs from ongoing occupation and genocide. This includes local school-age children and youth who have been contributing their uniquely made paper birds and learning about Palestinian culture and history.
We invite you to join us in formally memorializing the beloved children martyrs and exhibiting the beautiful birds we’ve made together so far, in addition to some other offerings on exhibit made my local caring kids. We are not stopped but taking a day to breathe together and ground in our collective grief in appreciation of Palestinian (life!) cultural arts and education to seed our sustained action.
The beautiful flyer art has been generously shared by the artist Olfa Ben Said
We invite you to join us in formally memorializing the beloved children martyrs and exhibiting the beautiful birds we’ve made together so far, in addition to some other offerings on exhibit made my local caring kids. We are not stopped but taking a day to breathe together and ground in our collective grief in appreciation of Palestinian (life!) cultural arts and education to seed our sustained action.
The beautiful flyer art has been generously shared by the artist Olfa Ben Said
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/humboldtforpales...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 7, 2024 9:12AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network