Palestine
Palestine
View events for the week of 6/15/2024
Palestine North Coast Anti-War Arts + Action

Birds for Palestine

1928 Old Arcata Rd, Bayside
original image (713x895)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
1928 Old Arcata Rd, Bayside
The community has shown up to share our grief and love through paper bird-making to honor some of the 15,000 + Palestinian child martyrs from ongoing occupation and genocide. This includes local school-age children and youth who have been contributing their uniquely made paper birds and learning about Palestinian culture and history.

We invite you to join us in formally memorializing the beloved children martyrs and exhibiting the beautiful birds we’ve made together so far, in addition to some other offerings on exhibit made my local caring kids. We are not stopped but taking a day to breathe together and ground in our collective grief in appreciation of Palestinian (life!) cultural arts and education to seed our sustained action.

The beautiful flyer art has been generously shared by the artist Olfa Ben Said
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/humboldtforpales...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 7, 2024 9:12AM
§
by Free Palestine!
Fri, Jun 7, 2024 9:12AM
sm_birds-for-palestine-2.jpg
original image (894x896)
https://www.instagram.com/humboldtforpales...
§
by Free Palestine!
Fri, Jun 7, 2024 9:12AM
sm_birds-for-palestine-3.jpg
original image (712x893)
https://www.instagram.com/humboldtforpales...
