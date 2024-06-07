Birds for Palestine

Date:

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

1928 Old Arcata Rd, Bayside

The community has shown up to share our grief and love through paper bird-making to honor some of the 15,000 + Palestinian child martyrs from ongoing occupation and genocide. This includes local school-age children and youth who have been contributing their uniquely made paper birds and learning about Palestinian culture and history.



We invite you to join us in formally memorializing the beloved children martyrs and exhibiting the beautiful birds we’ve made together so far, in addition to some other offerings on exhibit made my local caring kids. We are not stopped but taking a day to breathe together and ground in our collective grief in appreciation of Palestinian (life!) cultural arts and education to seed our sustained action.



The beautiful flyer art has been generously shared by the artist Olfa Ben Said