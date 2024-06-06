From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Soul Of My Soul Exhibit, Father’s Day Theme
Date:
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Animal Rights for Palestine
Location Details:
Berkeley animal rights center West, 2414 Sixth St, Berkeley, CA 94710
Soul of My Soul Exhibit (as seen on ABC7 News) is coming to Berkeley!
.
On Saturday, June 15 join us in honoring fathers and father figures everywhere. Bring your kids and make a Palestinian themed Father’s Day card.
.
Soul of My Soul Exhibit promotes conversations about Palestine through arts and culture. Our exhibit features artwork all made by children in YOUR Bay Area community!
.
If you are under 18 and would like to submit artwork for our exhibit, visit tinyurl.com/art4pali
.
This event is proudly sponsored by Animal Rights For Palestine.
.
