Soul Of My Soul Exhibit, Father’s Day Theme

Date:

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Animal Rights for Palestine

Location Details:

Berkeley animal rights center West, 2414 Sixth St, Berkeley, CA 94710

Soul of My Soul Exhibit (as seen on ABC7 News) is coming to Berkeley!

.

On Saturday, June 15 join us in honoring fathers and father figures everywhere. Bring your kids and make a Palestinian themed Father’s Day card.

.

Soul of My Soul Exhibit promotes conversations about Palestine through arts and culture. Our exhibit features artwork all made by children in YOUR Bay Area community!

.

If you are under 18 and would like to submit artwork for our exhibit, visit tinyurl.com/art4pali

.

This event is proudly sponsored by Animal Rights For Palestine.

