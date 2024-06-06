top
Police State & Prisons

The Twenty-two Year Old Guantanamo Outrage

by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
original image (2102x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(San Francisco, June 5) - You don't have to be a Republican to be contemptuous of notions of the rule of law and due process that are supposed to guide our republic. Neither Democratic Presidents Biden or Obama have closed the outrage that is the off-shore (supposedly not subject to US law) Guantanamo prison.

Commuters were reminded of this as they crossed Harry Bridges Plaza. A large "Close Guantanamo" banner draped the steps to one of the plaza's towers and several protesters in orange prisoner garb handed out leaflets. Photos of prisoners were displayed. Several passers-by were interested and there was the usual supportive honking from passing cars.

After being held and tortured for twenty two years and without legal representation, eleven Yemeni prisoners were supposed to be resettled in Oman in October 2023. The White House (i.e. Biden) has suspended the transfer due to congressional concerns about Middle East "instability." Again, an example of Biden's disregard of due process.

Perhaps, this is what can be expected from a President that actively supports Isael's final solution to its Palestine problem.

Don't forget the "Red Line" protest at the Israeli Consulate tomorrow at noon.

See all high resolution photos here.
For more information: http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_002-15724-z8a_6178.jpg
original image (1400x2245)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_003-15724-z8a_6249.jpg
original image (1876x1400)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_004-15724-z8a_6250.jpg
original image (2220x1400)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_005-15724-z8a_6182.jpg
original image (1400x1921)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_006-15724-z8a_6184.jpg
original image (2017x1400)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_007-15724-z8a_6186.jpg
original image (1789x1400)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_008-15724-z8a_6252.jpg
original image (1899x1400)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_009-15724-z8a_6196.jpg
original image (1400x1635)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_010-15724-z8a_6253.jpg
original image (1915x1400)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_011-15724-z8a_6198.jpg
original image (1782x1400)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_012-15724-z8a_6204.jpg
original image (1820x1400)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_013-15724-z8a_6208.jpg
original image (1400x1681)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_014-15724-z8a_6255.jpg
original image (1724x1400)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_015-15724-z8a_6209.jpg
original image (1872x1400)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_016-15724-z8a_6258.jpg
original image (1944x1400)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_017-15724-z8a_6216.jpg
original image (1680x1400)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_018-15724-z8a_6217.jpg
original image (1400x1634)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_019-15724-z8a_6263.jpg
original image (1973x1400)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jun 6, 2024 1:41PM
sm_020-15724-z8a_6267.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
http://www.closeguantanamo.org
