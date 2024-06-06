What Originalism Means for Women: The dangers of 18th-century rules for 21st-century womenWednesday, June 12, 2024 at noon - 1 PM PT (3 – 4 PM ET)In a few short years, the Supreme Court has upended American law, pursuing a regressive agenda cloaked as a return to the Constitution’s supposed “original meaning.”The Court’s embrace of originalism poses special risks to women. The 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, exemplifies this threat — the majority failed to fully grapple with how legal and cultural gender norms have shifted since the founding era.The current term’s United States v. Rahimi, which is built entirely around the fact that domestic violence was not a crime in the 18th century, has taken originalism to its logical but absurd end at the expense of American women.On June 12, join us virtually for a panel discussion. The speakers will explore what the 2023–24 Supreme Court term has meant and could mean for all Americans, through the lens of what it means for half the population - women.Produced in partnership with the Birnbaum Women’s Leadership CenterSpeakers:Madiba K. Dennie, Deputy Editor and Senior Contributor, Balls and Strikes; Author, The Originalism Trap: How Extremists Stole the Constitution and How We the People Can Take It BackKhiara M. Bridges, Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of LawEmily Martin, Chief Program Officer, National Women’s Law CenterModerator: Alicia Bannon, Director, Judiciary Program, Brennan Center for Justice; Editor in Chief, State Court ReportARTICLE: "Competing Opinions in Supreme Court’s CFPB Case Expose Problems with Originalism" (May 24, 2024)