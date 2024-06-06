From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
What Originalism Means for Women: The Dangerous, Regressive 18th Century Agenda
Date:
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Brennan Center for Justice
Location Details:
What Originalism Means for Women: The dangers of 18th-century rules for 21st-century women
Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at noon - 1 PM PT (3 – 4 PM ET)
In a few short years, the Supreme Court has upended American law, pursuing a regressive agenda cloaked as a return to the Constitution’s supposed “original meaning.”
The Court’s embrace of originalism poses special risks to women. The 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, exemplifies this threat — the majority failed to fully grapple with how legal and cultural gender norms have shifted since the founding era.
The current term’s United States v. Rahimi, which is built entirely around the fact that domestic violence was not a crime in the 18th century, has taken originalism to its logical but absurd end at the expense of American women.
On June 12, join us virtually for a panel discussion. The speakers will explore what the 2023–24 Supreme Court term has meant and could mean for all Americans, through the lens of what it means for half the population - women.
Produced in partnership with the Birnbaum Women’s Leadership Center
Speakers:
Madiba K. Dennie, Deputy Editor and Senior Contributor, Balls and Strikes; Author, The Originalism Trap: How Extremists Stole the Constitution and How We the People Can Take It Back
Khiara M. Bridges, Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law
Emily Martin, Chief Program Officer, National Women’s Law Center
Moderator: Alicia Bannon, Director, Judiciary Program, Brennan Center for Justice; Editor in Chief, State Court Report
ARTICLE: "Competing Opinions in Supreme Court’s CFPB Case Expose Problems with Originalism" (May 24, 2024)
https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/competing-opinions-supreme-courts-cfpb-case-expose-problems-originalism
Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at noon - 1 PM PT (3 – 4 PM ET)
In a few short years, the Supreme Court has upended American law, pursuing a regressive agenda cloaked as a return to the Constitution’s supposed “original meaning.”
The Court’s embrace of originalism poses special risks to women. The 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, exemplifies this threat — the majority failed to fully grapple with how legal and cultural gender norms have shifted since the founding era.
The current term’s United States v. Rahimi, which is built entirely around the fact that domestic violence was not a crime in the 18th century, has taken originalism to its logical but absurd end at the expense of American women.
On June 12, join us virtually for a panel discussion. The speakers will explore what the 2023–24 Supreme Court term has meant and could mean for all Americans, through the lens of what it means for half the population - women.
Produced in partnership with the Birnbaum Women’s Leadership Center
Speakers:
Madiba K. Dennie, Deputy Editor and Senior Contributor, Balls and Strikes; Author, The Originalism Trap: How Extremists Stole the Constitution and How We the People Can Take It Back
Khiara M. Bridges, Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law
Emily Martin, Chief Program Officer, National Women’s Law Center
Moderator: Alicia Bannon, Director, Judiciary Program, Brennan Center for Justice; Editor in Chief, State Court Report
ARTICLE: "Competing Opinions in Supreme Court’s CFPB Case Expose Problems with Originalism" (May 24, 2024)
https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/competing-opinions-supreme-courts-cfpb-case-expose-problems-originalism
For more information: https://www.brennancenter.org/events/what-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 6, 2024 12:46PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network