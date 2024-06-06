Ceasefire Postcards Pop-Up

Sunday, June 09, 2024

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Other

Ceasefire Postcards

Heyma Coffee, 1122 University Ave, Berkeley CA

Join us again at Heyma Coffee on Sunday, June 9th from 11am to 1pm.



We will continue to write to Congress and to State Dept officials to demand an end to the genocide unfolding in Gaza. We will continue to support the UC and CSU students' demands for divestment by writing to the UC Regents, CSU Board of Trustees, and to the UC President and the CSU Chancellor. Scripts, addresses, postcards, and a list of demands will be provided.



*** We have been hosting this pop-up almost every weekend since December. At this time, we kindly ask for donations to buy stamps and postcards, as it is getting costly on our end. Another option is to bring your own stamps and postcards.





We must increase the pressure on elected officials to stop the genocide in Gaza and settler/IOF violence in the West Bank. Write postcards with us; call Congress from home; join local actions; sign petitions; contribute to mutual aid groups; support ngos on the ground; donate to candidates' campaigns who are calling for a ceasefire. We’re in this together for the long haul to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.