Vice President Kamala Harris came to the San Francisco Mission district and was met by community people and labor people against the genocide in Gaza. They said she was a war criminal along with President Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris visited San Francisco on June 5, 2024 for a fundraiser. Over 100 community and labor people rallied and protested her and Biden's role in the continuing genocide in Gaza.