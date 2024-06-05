From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Animal Rights Meetup: Goodbye Golden Gate Fields!
Date:
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
Berkeley Animal Rights Center - West
2414 6th St.
Berkeley, CA
Golden Gate Fields (GGF), a horse racing track in Berkeley-Albany, is finally shutting down after over 80 years of exploiting and killing horses! At this Meetup we will talk about the campaign to shut down GGF, what this means for the animals, and the measure that will be on the Berkeley ballot in November to ban CAFOs (Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations, also known as factory farms) in the city of Berkeley.
Also, as always, we will also have a yummy plant-based brunch and coffee to share and we’ll go over news updates from what has happened in the last week and what is upcoming in our movement!
Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West (2414 6th St, Berkeley)
When: June 8th, 11am ~ 12:30pm
What: Community meetup
- If you cannot join in person, you can join at 11:15am on Zoom at this link: dxe.io/meetupzoom
- ARC West is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.
- Dogs that like other dogs are welcome at this event!
- There will be brunch and coffee, donations accepted
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more information: https://www.meetup.com/direct-action-every...
