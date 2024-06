Our goal is to get over 50% of Sonoma County voters to vote YES on Measure J which if passed, will ban factory farms in this county!Join us on Saturday, June 8th in Petaluma for our meetup & voter outreach! Mingle with like-minded folks who envision a future without factory farms, hear updates about the campaign, and pair up to door knock around the area! Snacks will be provided.WHAT: Meetup and voter outreach to end factory farming in Sonoma County.WHEN: Saturday, June 8th from 11am - 4pmWHERE: 112 Glacier Ct, Petaluma, CALearn more about our ballot initiative and how to get involved at http://www.YesOnJ.vote See you all there!