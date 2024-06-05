From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Yes on J To End Factory Farms in Sonoma County Volunteer Day!
Date:
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Coalition To End Factory Farming
Location Details:
112 Glacier Ct, Petaluma, CA
Our goal is to get over 50% of Sonoma County voters to vote YES on Measure J which if passed, will ban factory farms in this county!
Join us on Saturday, June 8th in Petaluma for our meetup & voter outreach! Mingle with like-minded folks who envision a future without factory farms, hear updates about the campaign, and pair up to door knock around the area! Snacks will be provided.
WHAT: Meetup and voter outreach to end factory farming in Sonoma County.
WHEN: Saturday, June 8th from 11am - 4pm
WHERE: 112 Glacier Ct, Petaluma, CA
Learn more about our ballot initiative and how to get involved at http://www.YesOnJ.vote
See you all there!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/doorknock-to-...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 5, 2024 1:32PM
