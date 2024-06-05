Panel discussion on "Students and the Left"

Date:

Thursday, June 06, 2024

Time:

7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Platypus Santa Cruz

Email:

Location Details:

McHenry Library, Room 2353



414 McHenry Rd, Santa Cruz, CA 95064

Join the UC Santa Cruz chapter of the Platypus Affiliated Society this Thursday, June 6th at 7:30 PM in McHenry Library, Room 2353 for a moderated discussion on the topic of “Students and the Left”.



What does it mean to be a student on the Left in 2024? What specific moments and epochs from the history of the Left influence and inform you, your thinking and your activism? What is your organization, and what does it offer students? What sort of fundamental questions ought students ask themselves and the broader Left as students? What does the legacy of the Left offer to students?



Confirmed panelists include student activists Alex Dillard and CJ Hunt, and we're waiting for final confirmation from 1-2 UC Santa Cruz professors.