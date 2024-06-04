VFHL Online Film Salon: "Two Kids a Day: Israel’s Systematic Incarceration of Children"

Date:

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Each year, 500 to 700 Palestinian children, some as young as twelve, have been routinely arrested, interrogated, tried in a military court, and imprisoned for months, often without charges. Since October 7, 2023, arrests have accelerated. The June Salon will explore Israel’s military "justice system" for Palestinian children through two documentaries.



Two Kids a Day leaks video from the interrogation of four children. Their personal stories, as well as their life in the refugee camp they call home, are revealed. Caging Childhood explores whether Israel’s military detention of youth is a system of justice, or a tool for controlling the Palestinian population.



Watch the films at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion with:



Ayed Abu Eqtaish: Program Director, Defense for Children International–Palestine

Mohamad Babai: Co-producer of the documentary Two Kids a Day

Moria Shlomot: Chief Executive Officer, Parents Against Child Detention

Bassam S. Haddad (moderator): Associate Professor and Founding Director of the Middle East and Islamic Studies Program, George Mason University

