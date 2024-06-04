top
East Bay Police State & Prisons

Housing, not Headquarters! Action Against Cop Campus

Meet at 1313 Road 20, San Pablo, CA, 94806
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Time:
7:00 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Tenants Against Policing
Location Details:
Meet at 1313 Road 20, San Pablo, CA, 94806
Want to build better communities free from police expansions, harassment, and brutality?
Join Tenants Against Policing and residents from across the Bay Area to visit some prominent players facilitating Cop Campus’s construction, San Pablo’s latest police expansion project! We’ll also be sharing information with the community who has been largely kept in the dark about this $44,000,000 waste of tax money!

WHAT: TAP Outreach & Pressure Action
WHEN: Tuesday, June 11th, 7am
WHERE: Meet at 1313 Road 20 in San Pablo, CA

This informational action will include a 20+ minute march, with accessibility shuttles for those who need and want them, and approximately one hour of action at the final destination. It has been planned with an eye towards avoiding arrest. We know that whenever we protect ourselves, each other, and our neighborhoods against the State we run many risks, including repression. Alongside memorizing or keeping on hand the phone number to Legal Solidarity Bay Area hotline—(510) 250-1700—who will be on staff during our action, we encourage all attendees to follow the directions on Slide 2 (based on the helpful resource from @jailsupportla) to be prepared for what Tuesday may bring.

We’ll be sharing updates throughout the morning including where we’re headed and when, so be sure to follow @tenantsagainstpolicing to stay up-to-date on latest developments!

You and your neighbors deserve police-free communities—join us to make that a reality!
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 4, 2024 5:21PM
