From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mass Grassroots Movements: An evening with Sharat Lin
Date:
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Intercultural Studies @ De Anza College
Email:
Location Details:
Media & Learning Center 111 (MLC 111)
De Anza College
21250 Stevens Creek Blvd.
Cupertino, CA 95014
or Zoom link:
https://fhda-edu.zoom.us/j/82901252322
De Anza College
21250 Stevens Creek Blvd.
Cupertino, CA 95014
or Zoom link:
https://fhda-edu.zoom.us/j/82901252322
Come listen to a thought-provoking discussion on how movements around the world are re-shaping protest strategies today.
Sharat Lin is a long-time peace activist in Santa Clara Valley and the former President of the San José Peace & Justice Center and current VP of Human Agenda.
This is a lecture and discussion with a college class, Intercultural Studies 19 (ICS 19) to which the public is invited.
Free
Sharat Lin is a long-time peace activist in Santa Clara Valley and the former President of the San José Peace & Justice Center and current VP of Human Agenda.
This is a lecture and discussion with a college class, Intercultural Studies 19 (ICS 19) to which the public is invited.
Free
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 4, 2024 5:01PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network