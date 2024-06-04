top
South Bay Education & Student Activism Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Mass Grassroots Movements: An evening with Sharat Lin

Mass Grassroots Movements: An evening with Sharat Lin
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Intercultural Studies @ De Anza College
Email:
Location Details:
Media & Learning Center 111 (MLC 111)
De Anza College
21250 Stevens Creek Blvd.
Cupertino, CA 95014

or Zoom link:
https://fhda-edu.zoom.us/j/82901252322
Come listen to a thought-provoking discussion on how movements around the world are re-shaping protest strategies today.

Sharat Lin is a long-time peace activist in Santa Clara Valley and the former President of the San José Peace & Justice Center and current VP of Human Agenda.

This is a lecture and discussion with a college class, Intercultural Studies 19 (ICS 19) to which the public is invited.

Free
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 4, 2024 5:01PM
