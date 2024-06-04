Mass Grassroots Movements: An evening with Sharat Lin

Thursday, June 06, 2024

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Speaker

Intercultural Studies @ De Anza College

Come listen to a thought-provoking discussion on how movements around the world are re-shaping protest strategies today.



Sharat Lin is a long-time peace activist in Santa Clara Valley and the former President of the San José Peace & Justice Center and current VP of Human Agenda.



This is a lecture and discussion with a college class, Intercultural Studies 19 (ICS 19) to which the public is invited.



Free